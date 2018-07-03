Google Trends reveal what Filipinos are prepping for this school season

The opening of school does not end the weeks-long preparation for the classroom. According to Google Trends, the anticipation for school runs high until the end of July.

Search data show that, from June to July, queries on food preparation increase by as much as 40 percent. Online, parents are paying more attention to breakfast ideas and diet substitutes as these keywords gain traction with other keywords like “recipes”, “cuisines”, and “dairy” and “nondairy” alternatives.

Another thing that’s on most parents’ minds is keeping the students feeling fresh while in school. Items like toothpaste and mouthwash, deodorant, and feminine wash are more frequently looked up compared to two months prior. The preparation is truly head-to-toe with searches on hair products jumping by 91 percent.

“June is an interesting time to talk about trends because there are a lot of things happening. We had two holidays in just a week. There was Father’s Day a few weeks back, and it’s back-to-school season. There is a lot of interest on those events, and we’re seeing those reflected on Google and YouTube,” says Google Industry Analyst Geia Lopez.

Learning begins at home with the dads

Over the weekend, many loving wives, daughters, and sons had their eyes on having that special celebration with their dads. Searches for inspiration on Father’s Day gifts and surprises reached its peak.

While most would bet on gift items related to sports and cars for their fathers, they would also do well with giving items that are related to gaming, cooking, home décor, and travel. These, Geia says, catch the interest of dads when they’re browsing on YouTube. “There’s more to dads than sports and cars. There’s also their love for the same things that their kids love.”

Some of the channels that the big man of the house enjoys with their little ones are Ryan ToysReview, Pink Fong, and ChuChu TV Nursery Rhymes & Kids Songs. Dads are showing their playful and nurturing side by joining their kids as they enjoy nursery rhymes, catchy tunes, and informative videos.

“What they are searching and the videos they are watching on YouTube tell you that dads today are very much involved in the household. They’re not just providing for their family, but also being supportive in their role as a caregiver, a parent, and even a cook,” Geia adds.

Curious about what Filipinos are busy with this month? Follow the trends on Google and YouTube to get ideas for surprises that dads and the rest of the family will love. Look up the occasion you want to prepare for next and get ideas from the most popular keywords of the season by visiting https://trends.google.com/trends/.