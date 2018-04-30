Google honors Levi Celerio with a doodle on his 108th birth anniversary

Google made a doodle to honor prolific Filipino musical phenom, Levi Celerio on his 108th birth anniversary.

Levi Celerio, who was born in Manila in 1910, was a composer and lyricist with over 4,000 songs to his name, many still popular today. His folk, Christmas, and love songs embodied Filipino life and traditions. Any Filipino born in 1947 and beyond was probably lulled to sleep to the beloved lullaby Sa Ugoy ng Duyan.

With a unique talent of playing music with a leaf, Levi received international attention as the “only leaf player in the world” by the Guinness Book of World Records. He was also the youngest member of the Manila Symphony Orchestra during his time.

Fifty years later, Levi was named National Artist for Music and Literature, the highest national honor recognizing significant contributions to Philippine arts and cultural identity. Many of his songs written for local movies earned him a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Film Academy of the Philippines.

On his 100th birthday, the Philippines honored him with a stamp. On his 108th birth anniversary, Google honors him with a doodle.

Google’s doodles are the fun and surprising changes made to the Google logo to celebrate notable events and the lives of famous people. By clicking the special doodle, internet users will be directed to more information about Levi Celerio. Early this month, Google also honored poet Francisco Balagtas.