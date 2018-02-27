Go on a sweet escape to Cebu Pacific’s beautiful destinations

It’s always exciting to see and discover new places with your partner. This love month, there’s nothing more memorable than bringing your relationship to the next level as Cebu Pacific flies you both to some local romantic places to create beautiful experiences.

For adventure seeking couples: Siargao and Cagayan de Oro

Some couples like to keep the element of fun and surprise in their relationship – the feeling of excitement and adrenaline pumping makes them do things they have never tried before. Are you and your partner looking for a new kind of adventure?

Surigao del Norte’s Siargao is a breath-taking destination that leaves people in awe of its crystal clear waters and active surfing scene. Start your romantic getaway with an island hopping tour around Siargao’s wonderful neighboring isles. Naked Island is a bare island with white sands and pristine waters that reflects the blue sky, making for a picture perfect moment. Lounge around the coconut tree-lined Guyam and Daku Islands and enjoy each other’s company while marveling at the beautiful sunset. You can also experience the barreling waves of the popular Cloud 9 surf beach or try skimboarding by riding the smaller waves of Pacifico in San Isidro town.

The adventure capital of the Philippines, Cagayan de Oro offers a plethora of exciting water activities. Have fun in the sun at the inviting sands and waters of Opol Beach. You can try whitewater rafting along the active rapids of Cagayan de Oro River. For a calmer yet still unforgettable experience, you can go canoeing or tubing and spend a relaxing time enjoying nature’s spectacular views. If you and your partner are up for a hike, you can go to Macahumbus Adventure Park and experience the fresh breeze of the local forests. You can even include a land trip to Bukidnon for more exciting escapades.

For couples looking for a quiet retreat: Dumaguete, Coron, and Masbate

How about taking a brief escape from reality to bask in seconds of serenity with your partner? Fortunately, Cebu Pacific can take you to Dumaguete, Tablas, and Masbate for a romantic retreat.

Dumaguete is home to numerous beach resorts, garden sanctuaries, and historic sites. Plan a day trip to Manjuyod White Sandbar which is often referred to as ‘The Maldives of the Philippines” because of its strikingly clear waters and cottages. Walk along the 400-hectare Talabong Mangrove Park and enjoy the sight of native birds flying around the canopy while hearing the delightful symphonies of their whistles and chirps. Head out to Tañon Strait in Bais and see the stunning sight of dolphins. Experience Dumaguete’s everyday life at Quezon Park where you can see the Belfry Tower and the Cathedral Church.

Located in one of the world’s best islands, Coron is the pride of Palawan with its tranquil and inviting environment. Reenergize when you soak in the therapeutic hot water pools of Maquinit Springs. You can also take a dip together in the hidden pond at Twin Lagoon and look at its rich wall of corals and marine life. If your partner is a history buff, you can explore the waters of Coron for World War II ruins of the Japanese ship Skeleton Wreck.

A small city in the Bicol region, Masbate is popular for its beaches, mountains, and natural parks. You can enjoy swimming in the pristine waters of Porta Vega Beach and Palani Beach. The two waterfronts also offer a stunning view of the sunset where you and your loved one can take picture perfect memories. Have a taste of tropical paradise at Halea Natural Park where you and your partner can go diving and immerse in Masbate’s rich underwater scene.

For nature loving partners: Tablas, Tagbilaran, and Batanes

Are you looking for a getaway to some of the country’s nature spots? If you are up for a trip to become one with nature, then you should check out Tablas, Tagbilaran, and Batanes.

Romblon’s Tablas Island is the perfect place for you and your partner to reconnect with nature. Explore the 48-hectare Looc Bay Marine Refuge and Sanctuary that is home to various fish, turtles, corals, and giant clams. Travel up Odiongan hill and discover Mainit Falls where you can swim in warm water and relax in the calming surrounding nature. You can also sign up for island hopping tours to see more undiscovered gems like rock formations in Paksi Cove, salt lake hidden in Tinagong Dagat, and secluded scenic white sand beach in Lapus-Lapus.

Bohol’s capital city, Tagbilaran is popular for its serene natural sights and historical landmarks. Schedule a day trip to The Botanical Garden and enjoy an environment surrounded by plants, flowers, and butterflies. You can also see Bohol’s famous tarsiers at the Tarsier Sanctuary or snap a photo of one of the wonders of the world, Chocolate Hills. Before leaving, be sure to have a glimpse of Bohol’s rich culture at Bohol Museum and Baclayon Museum.

Another majestic place that is perfect for nature loving couples is Batanes. Make your way down to Vayang Rolling Hills, sit on the green grass, and imagine a peaceful life in nature. You can also visit Chamantad Cove and Tiñan Viewpoint which is considered to be one of the most scenic spots in the province because of its stunning view of the ocean from up the hills. Explore the hills and dark caves of Torongan and enjoy amazing views of cliffs, coastlines, and stone boat-shaped burial markers. You can also climb antique lighthouses by the beaches where you and your partner can take beautiful pictures overlooking the sea.

How to get there

Book your romantic getaway to any of these destinations with Cebu Pacific Air’s upcoming seat sale! Don’t miss it for a chance to spend a romantic vacation to the best local destinations in the country. And starting in March, Cebu Pacific can finally fly everyone to Batanes with new flights in and out of the province.