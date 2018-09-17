Globe Telecom says thank you with 917 Day

Inspired by Globe Telecom’s most iconic prefix 0917, September 17 or 917 Day is a celebration like no other. This special day is all about the customer—a day of giving back and showing everyone how much love and gratitude Globe Telecom has for its loyal patrons and partners.

Globe has always been obsessed about the customer’s satisfaction. In everything Globe does, the Philippines’ leading telecommunication company strives to create a Globe of Good by treating people right. Globe has always been committed to empowering its employees, making its customers feel valued and special, and ensuring that its stakeholders feel confident and rewarded.

Ernest Cu, Globe Telecom’s President and CEO, says this year’s 917 Day is all about the customers.

“The tradition is now on its third year and as practiced with Globe, we try to improve on everything we do year-on-year,” says Ernest Cu, in a video greeting for 917 Day to Globe customers. “This year we are more inclusive, we are including many more customers (in the celebration).”

Globe marks this special day with truly exciting perks as the leader of the Filipino digital lifestyle believes in always creating wonderful experiences for all of its customers.

Everyone who is connected by Globe– whether on mobile, Globe At Home, myBusiness, or by the myriad of other ways Globe keeps you linked to your digital lifestyle– has a chance to get a special treat or a great discount in select stores and restaurants.

Allow Globe to pamper you today with exclusive perks like free data for TM and Prepaid customers, at least 100 Rewards points for Postpaid and Platinum customers depending on tenure, free volume/speed boost, Rewards points and other goodies for Globe At Home, Globe Business, and Globe myBusiness customers.

Globe is #GratefulEveryday to each customer who connects to the world through its services and discovers new ways to enjoy the dynamic perks of digital lifestyle.