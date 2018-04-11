Globe myBusiness, Lazada partner to boost retail sales via DigiMall

GLOBE myBusiness and Lazada Philippines recently entered into a partnership, showcased by the introduction of the future of retail in the 21st century via the DigiMall.

The DigiMall, a reimagination of the marketplace using a “digital” shopping mall, will display local quality products from Lazada merchants through an interactive set-up.

The partnership aims to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country to grow and succeed, particulary in the online-shopping sphere.

Availing Lazada through Globe myBusiness allows its costumers to have premium-placement ads on the Lazada homepage. This seeks to promote their products and attract more buyers, with a chance to be featured in the Globe myBusiness marketplace at the Lazada web site. The subscription includes waived sales commission capped at P5,000 a month. This way, the partnership would be able to help SMEs expand their reach through online selling and provide a worry-free shopping experience for their costumers.

“We are very happy that Globe myBusiness has chosen to partner with Lazada in championing the success of our SMEs in this age of digital retail. We are positive that our marketplace-service tools, trainings and digital solutions will revolutionize the way they do business. This marks the beginning of a bigger future for every enterpreneur,” said Raymond Alimurung, chief business officer for Lazada Philippines.

“We believe in strength through partnership—and strategic partnerships with other enablers help us turn this vision into a reality. This is why we partnered with Lazada Philippines to enable online sellers to bring their products to where the market is,” said Derrick Heng, senior advisor for Globe myBusiness.

He added that as more people turn to their phones and gadgets to shop online, there is a great opportunity waiting to be taken advantage of. “Lazada’s success is proof of this. To complement Globe myBusiness’s solutions, Lazada Philippines will enable them to reach the growing online market—creating our formula for digital success. We are only just beginning, but through this partnership, we can take great strides in bringing the future of retail today,” Heng said. Debbie Obias, vice president of segment marketing for Globe myBusiness, said many entrepreneurs have already seen the advantages of Globe myBusiness solutions and how they have changed the way SMEs run their business.

“This time, Globe myBusiness wants to show that with an online store, profits are no longer limited by the number of costumers that can physically visit a brick-and-mortar location. Anyone can sell across towns, municipalities, cities and even across borders, removing all geographical limitations,” she said.