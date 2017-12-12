Globe blames ‘illegal signal transmitters’ for poor service

GLOBE Telecom Inc. has raised illegal signal transmitters as the bogeymen for poor mobile service.

Globe General Counsel Froilan M. Castelo said illegal signal transmitters (ISMs)—signal boosters, repeaters and radio frequency identification (RFID) systems—have caused a slowdown in mobile services in areas where they are located.

Over the course of 2017, more than 1,200 cell sites of have experienced mobile service interference due to these ISMs, Castelo said on Tuesday.

He added around 60 percent of the affected sites are in Metro Manila, “resulting in mobile customers within the affected sites’ area of coverage to experience dropped calls, garbled lines, weak signal and slow browsing.”

“Illegal use of such devices does not solve signal issues but rather lead to service degradation of telecommunication companies,” Castelo said.

The company was able to identify, locate and shut down about 210 illegal repeaters and RFID systems as of end-September, he added.

According to Castelo, the RFID systems found interfering with Globe’s network were found operating within the cellular frequency bands and outside the National Telecommunications Commission’s (NTC) allocated frequency bands for RFID.

However, only 10 percent of the sites affected where actually cleared of interference. The number of illegal repeaters and RFID systems appear to be increasing, as well, he said.

The proliferation in recent years of illegal repeaters, signal boosters and RFIDs, without any NTC permit, has led the company to step up its own campaign against unscrupulous sale and use of illegal repeaters or signal boosters.

Compared to 2016, there is an 85-percent increase in sites with signal interference in 2017, attributed to the uncontrolled proliferation of repeaters and increasing use of RFID mostly in high-end residential areas and buildings.

“RFIDs should not pose a problem for as long as these are operating outside of the cellular frequency bands and only in RFID bands allocated by the NTC,” Castelo said.

There were about 30 separate cases that Globe filed before the regulator just recently. The agency then confirmed that out of said number, at least seven caused signal interference.

Confirmed cases of signal interference were identified to be in a broadcast company, specific hotels and exclusive villages, Castelo added.

Under a memorandum issued in 2013 by the NTC, the sale, purchase, importation, possession or use of signal boosters operating on the 800-megahertz (MHz), 900-MHz, 1800-MHz and 2100-MHz frequency bands without the approval of the regulatory agency is considered illegal.