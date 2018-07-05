Ginebra takes on GlobalPort

BARANGAY Ginebra San Miguel and GlobalPort clash in a must-win game today as teams scramble for that win No. 6 that would guarantee their survival in the Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

The crucial tiff is set at 7 p.m., as the Gin Kings and Batang Pier, each toting 5-5 win-loss cards, go after a seat in the quarterfinals of the midseason tournament.

American import Diamon Simpson, meanwhile, returns in an Alaska (7-3) uniform as the Aces try to arrest a two-game skid and clinch one of the two twice-to-beat advantage against playoff hopeful Phoenix (4-6) at 4:30 p.m.

Rain or Shine (9-1), Alaska (7-30, TNT (7-3), Meralco (7-4) and San Miguel Beer 6-4) are in the quarterfinals with three more spots up for grabs among the four other teams.

The winner in the Barangay Ginebra-GlobalPort will advance to the playoffs. The loser, on the other hand, need to go through a complicated path toward the next round with quotients being applied to determine which team goes further.

Desperate for a positive result, Pido Jarencio of the Batang Pier targets nothing but their sixth victory.

“We don’t know what will happen next. There are still games and some of the teams may not make it. What is important is six wins,” Jarencio said.

A 13-day break after GlobalPort routed Columbian Dyip, 133-115, on June 22, could have given Batang Pier some rest. But an upset against the tall Gin Kings would be sweeter.

Stanley Pringle remains the main guy for GlobalPort after he tallied a franchise record of 50 points against Dyip two weeks ago.

Barangay Ginebra is as dangerous with its unlimited firepower from the duo of Greg Slaughter and Japeth Aguilar, and the production of import Justin Brownlee.

The Gin Kings are on a four-game winning streak, the last a 105-86 beating of Alaska on June 24.