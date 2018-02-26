Gilas survives Japan in FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

Gilas Pilipinas bucked a lethargic start and avoided a late-game collapse to subdue visiting Japan, 89-84, in their second window match of the Fiba World Cup 2019 on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Gilas veteran Jayson Castro banked a crucial runner with 10.6 seconds left that put Gilas ahead, 88-84, giving the national team a much-needed buffer after the never-say-die Japanese delivered a 13-1 blitz in the closing minutes.

“We expected that we will struggle in this ball game. We also knew that Japan is fighting for their lives. They really came out strong,” Gilas Head Coach Chot Reyes said. “We were also lucky that we played at home. Without them I think we will not be able to complete our comeback.”

After an awful 3-of-11 shooting against Australia, naturalized player Andray Blatche contributed a team-high 18 points and 16 rebounds this time around.

Troy Rosario and Kiefer Ravena came out strong off the bench with their 14 and 13 markers, respectively.

The Filipinos were caught flatfooted as the starters shot badly in the initial minutes of the game.

Down 4-20 nearing the halfway mark of the first period, Reyes inserted Ravena, who immediately made an impact with five straight points.

It was the spark that the Gilas needed as everyone chipped in significant contributions for a 17-2 turnaround.

Gilas led by as many as 15 in the third quarter, courtesy of baskets from Blatche and Abueva, until the Japanese made a 23-17 blast in the fourth quarter.

Japan mentor Julio Lamas admitted that the Filipinos really played on a high level.

“I think we can compete with the Philippines but it was not enough to win,” he said. “The game was very good. The Philippines can play physical and they are very fast.”

Makoto Heijima led the Japanese with 23 points and four rebounds, while Ira Brown added 16 markers and eight boards.

Gilas is now at second place behind unbeaten leader Australia with its three wins and one loss. Japan, meanwhile, is still winless in four games.