Gilas gears up against Aussies

THE national men’s basketball team will open its Monday-only training camp today in preparations for the second window of the Fiba World Cup Asian Qualifiers next month.

National team Head Coach Chot Reyes announced last week that Philippine Basketball Association Officer in Charge Willie Marcial has given Gilas Pilipinas the green light to resume its training in the middle of the ongoing Philippine Cup.

Reyes has called the 15-man national pool that includes four-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo, Jayson Castro, Japeth Aguilar, Gabe Norwood, Calvin Abueva, Raymond Almazan and Allein Maliksi.

Also joining the practice at Meralco Gym are young gunners Kiefer Ravena, Roger Pogoy, Matthew Wright, Kevin Alas, Mac Belo and Carl Bryan Cruz. Jio Jalalon makes his return to the Gilas fold after excusing himself in the first window of the tournament due to an injury.

The country is grouped with Chinese Taipei and Japan, which it both beat last November, along with powerhouse Australia. Gilas will meet the Boomers on February 22 in Melbourne.

Gilas scored a 77-71 win against the Japanese in Tokyo, and downed the visiting Taiwanese squad, 90-83, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

As the veterans sweat it out for its target of qualifying in the Fiba World Cup 2019, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) made a bold move to start harnessing a 23-man pool for the country’s hosting of the World Cup in 2023.

Composed mostly of amateur standouts in their early 20s, the list was formed by Reyes and the top honchos of local basketball, especially Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Chairman Emeritus Manuel V. Pangilinan, President Al Panlilio and Executive Director Sonny Barrios.

Kobe Paras, Kai Sotto, AJ Edu, Remy Martin, Robert Bolick, Thirdy Ravena and CJ Perez lead the cast of the team that will represent the country in the 2023 edition of the sport’s grandest tournament.