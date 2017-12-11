Getting ready for the gig economy

IN the constantly changing landscape of work, one of the most significant movements in recent years is the increase in the number of freelancers versus regular employees who work at a desk from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Data from economic experts show that this trend will continue to rise. In fact, statistics from “Freelancing in America: 2017” show that the majority of the United States work force will be freelancing come 2027—that’s merely 10 years from now.

There are 57 million freelancers at this time, which is about 36 percent of the US work force. It doesn’t take much to guess that the millennials are leading the way, with almost half of the millennial working population freelancing already.

Another related development shows that big companies like Pfizer and Samsung are looking at freelance talents to fill their vacant posts. It’s not just the start-ups now, but even Fortune 500 companies are utilizing freelancers these days. A report by the Oxford Internet Institute reveals that large enterprises have increased talent-platform use by 26 percent in 2017.

Another fact: Freelancers are paving the way and preparing for their individual careers toward the freelancing path. Among those people that reskilled in the last six months, 55 percent are freelancers. Now, what do these numbers mean for Filipinos, especially for the younger set who are about to enter the world of work or those who are just in the early phases of their careers?

There is a definite need to assess one’s skills and look objectively at potentials and experience. Aside from a personal review, it is also important to study trends, both local and global. Having done this, those who find that they don’t have an adequate set of marketable skills would have to—you guessed it—upskill (or reskill).

This is where further education or training comes in. It is never too late to study new things, or to move to a new industry or field altogether. Now is the best time to do that, especially if you want to cope with all the big technological, economic, societal changes that are happening globally, most especially in the labor landscape.

I would like to extend my warm congratulations to the winners of the 2017 Philippine Racing Commission (Philracom) Chairman’s Cup on December 3 at the Saddle and Clubs Leisure Park in Naic, Cavite. Salt and Pepper won the race, which was held in my honor as Philracom head from 2008 to 2011. Congratulations also to Electric Truth (second place), Pangalusian Island (third place) and Shining Vic (fourth place). I am very happy about the race and its outcome, most especially for Philracom’s good work to improve the racing industry.

I am also happy for the Philippine Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Organization (Philtobo) for successfully staging its 18th Annual Racing Festival and Grand Championship—congratulations! May the organization continue its passionate work in promoting the sport of horse racing in the Philippines.