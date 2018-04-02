Get ready to unlock exciting experiences at the 2nd Cream-O Flix Fest

Enjoy another unforgettable unique bonding experience with family and friends as Jack ‘n Jill Cream-O gathers everyone for its second year of Cream-O Flix Fest.

This year, Cream-O Flix Fest is bringing a fresh and new creative outdoor cinema experience as it invites Cream-Oholics to an arcade-themed entertainment park. Prepare to “Unlock the Irresistible” as Cream-O celebrates everyone’s shared love for watching movies, playing games, and eating their favorite chocolate cookies at the Central Park, SM Mall of Asia (MOA) By the Bay in Pasay City on April 7, 2018 from 3pm onwards. This exciting event is free and open to the public.

Experience an entertaining “afternoon ‘til evening” movie marathon with a lineup of blockbuster flicks that Cream-O has prepared. Sit back and have fun with the Lego Batman Movie; be amazed with X-Men Days of Future Past and enjoy an action packed adventure with Spiderman Homecoming.

Everyone is invited to bring out their creative side at the Cream-Ofied Creations booth where Cream-Oholics can jazz-up their well-loved cookies in four easy steps: (1) choose, (2) dip, (3) sprinkle and (4) drizzle. First they can choose their favorite Cream-O variant (Vanilla, Choco Fudge, Deluxe, Crinkles, Chocolate Chip, Cookies ‘n Cream and Choco ‘n Berries) and dip it in rich chocolate (milk, dark or white), peanut butter or whipped cream. They can add extra color, texture and flavor to their creations with a wide variety of toppings, and even drizzle on some delicious chocolate, caramel or strawberry syrup. What do you get? Your very own Cream-Ofied Cookies!

For the arcade geeks, there are enjoyable game booths like the Cream-O Warp Pipes, Claw the Cream-O, and Cream-O Movie Combo Trivia Game.

Live music performances and exciting raffle prizes await Cream-Oholics at the event.

Mark your calendars and get ready to spread happiness at the Cream-O Flix Fest! Get the latest from Cream-O on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at /creamoholicsph. Official hashtags: #HappinessofCreamOholics #CreamOFlixFest2018