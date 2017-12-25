German firm cleans Rizal’s monument in time for hero’s death anniversary

IN preparation for the 121st death anniversary of Dr. Jose P. Rizal on December 30, the national hero’s iconic monument at the Luneta Park in Manila recently received a makeover from the cleaning technology of German company Kärcher.

This formed the first public-private partnership of its kind in the country involving the restoration of historical and national landmarks.

The German company not only donated its cleaning services in honor of the country’s national hero; it also donated the machine it used to clean other historical monuments in the country.

In his remarks, Presidential Communications Operations Office Undersecretary Jose Joel Sy Egco expressed gratitude to Kärcher for choosing the Philippines’s most revered statue as a beneficiary for its cleanup project this year.

“The Rizal National Monument—a beacon of the Filipino values and culture—deserves nothing but utmost care and attention,” he said.

This activity, graced by German Ambassador Gordon Kricke, as well as top government officials, executives of the German chamber of commerce and Kärcher, was part of the company’s corporate social-responsibility campaign, “Kärcher Cleans the World,” that has preserved over 100 global cultural and historical landmarks. These included Mount Rushmore and the Space Needle in the United States; Matsudagawan Dam, Japan; Potemkin Stairs, Ukraine; London Eye, England; Christ the Redeemer statue, Brazil; The Colonnades in Saint Peter’s Square, Rome, Italy; and the Merlion in Sentosa, Singapore.

“Cleaning the world’s historic and illustrious monuments is such a novel and noble undertaking. The idea is pioneering [and], at the same time, it exudes patriotism.” Egco said.

Winnenden-based Kärcher donated the high-pressure washers used in cleaning the monument to the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP).

“It’s a tremendous honor for us to restore a monument that embodies Filipino culture, values and the life and works of a great hero that everyone should emulate,” said Zurich Fernandez, country manager of Kärcher.

“It is through this alone that the monument deserves nothing but the utmost care, and we are pleased that the Philippine government has allowed us to undertake such a task,” he added.

NHCP Deputy Executive Director for Administration Carminda Arevalo thanked Kärcher for their generosity, saying the equipment would be of help to the maintenance of the Rizal monument, which they do regularly every six months.

Professionals from Kärcher worked on the national hero’s shrine to remove the visible dirt marks it has received over the decades.

Designed by Swiss sculptor Richard Kissling, the Rizal Monument is located near where the national hero was executed on December 30, 1896.

Originally, it was called Motto Stella or Guiding Star, and was unveiled during the hero’s 17th death anniversary in 1913. Its granite base contains the national hero’s remains.

A century later, the National Museum of the Philippines declared it as a National Cultural Treasure, as it had become a “preeminent national, political, historical and cultural symbol, evoking the virtues, patriotism, sacrifice, death and legacy of Rizal.”

After the Rizal Monument, Kärcher plans to include other monuments and national landmarks across the country to its global clean-up drive.

“We welcome the help, [and] we are thankful of that,” Arevalo told reporters in a sideline interview during the cleaning activity. She said the activity is timely, since NHCP has been doing restorative works in churches in Bohol and Cebu that were ruined by an earthquake in 2013.