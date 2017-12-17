German athletes, PHL team take hockey to the outdoors

THE Philippine hockey team once more met German athletes Laura Stelter and Stefanie Wendt for another session of hockey master class and a friendly match on December 3.

Held at the British School-Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Stelter, Wendt and the homegrown team were also joined by expats who regularly play hockey in Manila, including YouTube vlogger, chef and entrepreneur Chris Urbano.

Altogether, the athletes undertook drills to hone their skills in outdoor hockey and had a friendly match to cap the session.

A buffet dinner at the invitation of German Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Dr. Roland Schissau at his residence in Makati City for the Philippine team with the officers of the Larong Hockey ng Pilipinas Inc. (LHP), who are involved in the organization of the hockey association in the Philippines, followed suit.

They include LHP President Dr. Benjamin Espiritu, LHP Secretary-General Jing Arroyo and LHP Director Hon. Dr. Jose Paulo Campos, who is also the president of Emilio Aguinaldo College, the school that hosts the Philippine National Hockey Team.

Together, the activities—both indoor and outdoor hockey sessions—demonstrated the potential for further cooperation between Germany and the Philippines through sports and the enhancement of people-to-people relations between the two countries. Both sides looked forward to foster the promotion of hockey as a sport in the Philippines.

The session was made possible through the cooperation of Larong Hockey ng Pilipinas Inc., which is the designated hockey association in the Philippines recognized and accredited by the Philippine Olympic Committee.