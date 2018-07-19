AS modern technology progresses, companies that want to lead the industry must also own or avail themselves of these advancements to enjoy the bigger slice of the market.

And Generika Drugstore acknowledges this reality, and with this, the pioneer in the retail of generic medicines and a provider of quality affordable health care, paves the way for another innovation by offering an easier, safer and more convenient way of paying for generic medicine: using your smartphone.

Generika Drugstore partners with GCash Scan-to-Pay service in 12 strategically selected branches in Metro Manila and soon nationwide in its growing network of over 760 stores. A first in the generic medicine retail industry, the GCash Scan-to-Pay service is yet an another PLUS in Generika’s wide range of value-services for customers, together with the GeneriKard loyalty points program, Libreng Konsulta, MEDPadala, Gamot Guide and more!

Customers can now experience hassle-free purchases of much-needed generic medicines and health-care products without carrying money when they go to Generika Drugstores. They also have the convenience of using their cash on hand for other essentials without sacrificing their budget for medicines.

The milestone launch was held in its flagship branch in Bayani Road in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig and was attended by the top names from the collaborating companies:

Dino Francisco, President and CEO of Generika Drugstore, Ted Ferrer, Generika Group chairman; Jay Ferrer, vice president for Operations, Generika Drugstore, Atty. Yet Abarca, vice president for Finance and Administration, Generika Drugstore; Ernest Cu, president and CEO, Globe; and Anthony Thomas, CEO of Mynt.

Life can and does get better and easier when thoughtful technology is combined with purposeful vision that cares for the customer. And this alliance between Generika Drugstore, a member of AC Health, the holdings company of Ayala Corp. for its health-care portfolio, and GCash; the leading mobile wallet service from Mynt, a fintech startup partnership with Globe Telecom, Ayala Corp. and Ant Financial, just proves it even more.

To experience worry-free and hassle-free payments, just download the GCash app in your mobile-app store and visit your nearest Generika Drugstore today.