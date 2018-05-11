Gatchalian gripes over government’s cash-subsidy snafu

Sen. Sherwin T. Gatchalian griped on Thursday over the Duterte administration officials’ inability to “fully implement” the government’s timely cash-subsidy scheme to cushion the impact of expected price increases triggered by the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law.

Gatchalian reprimanded government representatives for their “failure to fully implement the unconditional-cash transfer [UCT] program, which is meant to shield low-income Filipinos from price increases due to the TRAIN law.”

“This is an issue for us [senators],” he said. “We all know dispensing P200 to 10 million households will be a big challenge, but we were assured that by 2018, all beneficiaries would receive their part.”

The senator, addressing Executive officials in a statement issued on Thursday, clarified that “my point here is we make decisions based on the information and assurance you are giving us. If you can’t keep your word, then we may have had arrived at a different decision.”

He added: “Now, you are telling us that you are to complete this by September?”

Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Economic Affairs in joint Senate hearings on TRAIN-driven inflation and potential mitigating measures, cited the guarantee given by the Department of Finance (DOF) during the Senate deliberations on TRAIN last year when DOF assured the senator that the P24 billion cash-transfer program would be in full swing by January 1, 2018, when the TRAIN law took effect.

The senator recalled that the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) also informed senators at the hearing that the Duterte administration was only been able to distribute aid to around 4 million households, even as he noted that the new target is to complete disbursement to the remaining 6 million households by the end of September.

Gatchalian added that “as of the moment, the DSWD is looking for ways and means to cut down the payouts. However, we have physical constraints that we have to consider.”

He recalled the explanation of DSWD Assistant Secretary Noel Macalalad at the hearing “there are areas that are hard to reach, and transporting money—physical money—to the nearest LandBank branch takes a lot of logistics planning.”

Gatchalian’s committee was informed that the P24-billion allotment for UCT was broken down to three beneficiary programs: the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4.4 million households), the Social Pension Program (3 million households) and Listahan Program (2.6 million households).

The senator noted, however, that the P200 per household allotment is “insufficient” to cushion the poorest 30 percent of the population, as prices of diesel and gasoline products are expected to spike by 2019 due to new excise taxes imposed by TRAIN.

Gatchalian indicated he was “thinking of adjusting it from P200 to about P450 to cover others.”

“If you look at the poorest 30 percent of our population, their biggest consumption, 70 percent of their expenditure, is on food. Inflation is at its peak. This means, you have to cover the increase in food prices of the lower 30 percent of the population,” he added.