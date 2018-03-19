Gas steady, but diesel, kerosene pump price go up on Tuesday 

Oil firms are expected to raise the price of diesel and implement a rollback in kerosene effective on Tuesday morning.

In separate announcements on Monday afternoon, a P0.40 per liter increase in the pump price of diesel will be implemented by Phoenix Petroleum, Seaoil, PTT Philippines and Eastern Petroleum.

They will adjust diesel price at 6 a.m. of Tuesday, March 20.

Seaoil, meanwhile, announced it will reduce kerosene price by P0.55 per liter on the same day.

Other oil firms are also expected to follow suit.

There is no price movement in gasoline.

“This is to reflect movements in the international petroleum market,” the oil companies said.

Last week gasoline and diesel prices were reduced by P0.35 per liter and P0.55 per liter, respectively. The price of kerosene was also reduced by P1.20 per liter on March 13.

At the start of the month, oil firms implemented a price increase of P0.50 per liter for gasoline, P0.30 per liter for diesel, and P0.80 per liter for kerosene.