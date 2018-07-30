Gas prices going up by P1.15 a liter Tuesday; diesel, P0.95

OIL companies have announced a hefty price increase in petroleum products starting Tuesday morning.

In separate advisories, oil firms said they would jack up the price of gasoline by P1.15 per liter, diesel by P0.95 per liter and kerosene by P0.85 per liter.

Seaoil Philippines, Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, PTT Philippines, Total Philippines, Petro Gazz said they will implement the price adjustment at 6am of July 31.

Other oil firms are expected to announce their price adjustments also within the day.

Last week, oil firms reduced the price of gasoline by P0.70 per liter, diesel by P1 per liter and kerosene by P1.25 per liter. Local pump prices are mainly influenced by the crude prices in the world market, the peso-dollar exchange rate and taxes.