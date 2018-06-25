Garin answers criminal raps over Dengvaxia

FORMER Health Secretary Janette L. Garin and several others on Monday answered the criminal charges filed against them before the Department of Justice (DOJ) by the parents and relatives of several children who were believed to have died due to complications after being inoculated with the controversial anti-dengue Dengvaxia vaccine.

Garin, along with former Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III and 38 others, are facing a complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide under Article 365 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC); torture resulting in the death of a person and the torture of a child under Republic Act (RA) 9745, also known as the Act Penalizing Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman and Degrading Treatment; obstruction of justice under Section 1(b) of Presidential Decree 1829; and violation of Section 3 of RA 3019, the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

During Monday’s continuation of the preliminary investigation, Garin filed her counter-affidavit seeking the dismissal of the complaint for lack of probable cause and for insufficiency of evidence.

“Contrary to the malicious, twisted and baseless accusations of the complainants and the corresponding report and recommendation memorandum [Public Attorney’s Office Report and Memorandum], the Dengue Immunization Program was implemented after a thorough evaluation process as to its necessity and urgency, as well as the readiness of the government to undertake the same,” Garin said.

“The decision was backed up with studies that date back to several years, conducted by private and public institutions, both locally and internationally,” she added.

She also denied that the program was implemented with undue haste since it was implemented in April 2016, just a month before the May presidential elections.

“In implementing the Dengue Immunization Program, we have always acted with the best interest of the people and the government in mind and exercised the diligence required of us as administrators of public health; all this while taking into consideration the prevailing circumstances and all the information available to us at the time,” Garin explained.

Garin insisted that she cannot be held liable for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide considering that the procurement of Dengvaxia underwent a thorough process and that its supposed “theoretical” risks were not yet supported by any data at the time of its implementation.

Thus, she said, there is no basis for the PAO, which represents the complainants, that she “maliciously and arbitrarily” failed to inform the public of the dangers and risks related to the vaccine.

She added that the Department of Health also issued clear and specific guidelines for the implementation of the school-based immunization program, contrary to PAO’s claim that the DOH during her term failed to conduct proper screening of Dengvaxia recipients and other relevant tests to determine whether the children may be inoculated with the vaccine.

“In fact, there were students whose immunization was deferred because of existing conditions like fever. This goes to show that the required diligence was observed and nothing was done in haste in the implementation of the dengue immunization program,” Garin pointed out.

Furthermore, Garin said the complainants failed to establish that Dengvaxia was indeed that cause of the death of the nine children subject of the complaint.

She noted that based on the PAO report and recommendations, the cause of death of the children was connected to the inoculation of Dengvaxia, as forensic examination would show the children suffered from viscerotropic-like disease secondary to Dengvaxia.

However, Garin said, the PAO’s report was contrary to the cause of death written on the death certificates of the children and that the findings of the PAO are not supported by medical and scientific evidence.

“In all these cases, there is no proof at all that there was any clinical diagnosis of viscerotropism or neurotropism based on the universally accepted Brighton Classification. Without any clinical diagnosis, it cannot be established that any individual has suffered from viscerotropism and neutropism,” she explained.

Aside from Garin, Duque and several health officials, also named respondents in the complaint were the directors and officers of Dengvaxia manufacturer Sanofi Pasteur Inc. and distributor Zuellig Pharma Corp.

The DOH suspended the vaccination program in December 2017, after Sanofi Pasteur said the vaccine poses a risk to those with no prior dengue infection. At least 800,000 children have been inoculated with Dengvaxia before Sanofi issued the health advisory.

Assistant State Prosecutor Maria Emilia Victorio, who chairs the panel of prosecutors tasked to conduct the probe, gave the complainants until July 16 to answer the counter-affidavits of the respondents; and until July 27 for the respondents to file their rejoinder.