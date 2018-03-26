Galaxy, LRWC’s Boracay leisure facility to open in 2021, targets Asian families

MACAU’S Galaxy Entertainment Group and Leisure and Resorts World Corp. (LRWC) on Monday said its planned Boracay resort is not a “mega casino,” but a top leisure destination in Boracay targeting Asian families.

In a statement, listed gaming firm LRWC said the bulk of the integrated resort’s gross floor area are allocated for premium hotel rooms and other amenities like wellness centers, bars, lounges and fine-dining restaurants.

Based on the resort’s conceptual design, the casino and gaming area’s maximum footprint will not exceed 7.5 percent of the total floor area of the resort “at all times.”

“Thus, the planned Boracay Resort is expected to churn more revenues from the hotel and other ancillary businesses vis-a-vis the gaming segment as it attracts customers all over the region looking for luxury Asian destinations,” Katrina Nepomuceno, LRWC’s vice president for legal affairs, said in a statement.

She added the joint venture of Galaxy and LRWC are expected to leverage on Galaxy’s database of clients across the region and the rest of Asia.

“Specifically, they are targeting families and clients from Galaxy’s loyalty program to contribute approximately 50 percent of the customers, while other travelers to Boracay, Chinese tourists in particular, will account for the other half,” she said.

To minimize the resort’s impact on the environment, the property will be constructed following the contours of the site with lots of open spaces and lush landscaping, the two companies said.

To do this, project proponents are committed to maintain a low-density development.

Last week Galaxy and its local partner LRWC were granted a provisional gaming license to operate Boracay Philippines Resort and Leisure Corp. The joint venture promised to spend $550 million to build an integrated resort in the popular tourist destination.

Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. chairman and CEO Andrea Domingo and project proponents signed the contract for the license last week, to jumpstart the process of securing all necessary permits and clearances prior to construction.

Based on the project’s timetable, construction would take at least three years, with operations expected to commence soon after or as early as 2021.