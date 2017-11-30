Gadon tells Sereno to quit to avoid ‘further humiliation’

IT’s over for embattled Chief Justice Maria Lourdes A. Sereno, her accuser said on Thursday, following the testimony of Senior Associate Justice Teresita Leonardo-de Castro on Wednesday before the House Committee on Justice.

Lawyer Lorenzo Gadon, the complainant in the impeachment case against Sereno, said de Castro’s testimony, backed by documentary proofs, were “incontrovertible evidence” that have spelled the inevitable impeachment of Sereno by the House of Representatives.

“The testimony of Justice Teresita de Castro is more than enough and sufficient to impeach Sereno. Her testimony, aside from being supported with documentary evidence, is tremendously strong since the issues under question are matters precisely within her knowledge, as she herself was a direct participant in those matters of administrative orders and TRO [temporary restraining order] resolutions—a firsthand knowledge by direct participation,” he stressed.

Gadon said de Castro’s testimony showed Sereno’s alleged culpable violation of the Constitution.

The lawyer admitted that he felt vindicated by the statements of the senior magistrate that validated most of his allegations in the impeachment complaint.

Testifying before the House Committee on Justice, de Castro said the Chief Justice had misrepresented the collegial decision of the Supreme Court (SC) in ordering the creation of the Regional Court Administrative Office (RCAO) in Region 7 in issuing Administrative Order 175-2012 without the approval of her colleagues, as required in their internal rules.

The magistrate also testified on the issue involving the TRO issued in the case of Senior Citizens Party-list during the midterm elections.

She said the Chief Justice violated court rules when she issued a blanket TRO on the Commission on Elections’s proclamation of party-lists in 2013.

De Castro said she was the member in charge of the case and recommended issuance of the TRO on Senior Citizens Party-list’s case, but Sereno instead issued a blanket TRO that was “grossly unprocedural because she included third parties who were not included in the case.”

De Castro also testified on the SC decision she penned that declared unconstitutional the clustering of shortlisted nominees made by the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) last year in connection with the vacancies in the Sandiganbayan, which Sereno allegedly manipulated.

Last, she discussed the merits of her separate concurring opinion in the August 2014 ruling that voided the JBC’s decision not to include the name of then Solicitor General Francis Jardeleza on the shortlist of nominees for SC justice post after Sereno raised an integrity issue against him.

The 15-man High Tribunal on Tuesday gave its go-signal for its member-justices and courts officials to testify before the House Committee on Justice in connection with the impeachment case filed against Sereno.

Aside from de Castro, also invited by the committee to testify before it were Associate Justice Noel Tijam, retired SC Justice Arturo Brion, Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez, SC en banc Clerk of Court Felipa Anama and Deputy Clerk of Court Lani Papa and SC Spokesman Theodore O. Te.

The SC voted unanimously during its regular en banc session to let the justices and court personnel to testify on administrative matters of the impeachment complaint.

With the charges against Sereno now based on solid evidence, Gadon reiterated his call for the chief magistrate to resign from her post to avoid “further humiliation.”

“If she does not resign by Monday [December 4], I am going to file graft and corruption cases against her and some of her minions in the SC over the issue of the hiring of IT [information-technology] consultants, which was found to be illegal,” he warned.

He cited a fact-finding report submitted to the SC, which recommended that the contract amounting to about P10 million for the services of IT consultant Helen Perez-Macasaet be voided for “lapses in the procurement process.”

It stated that the contract violated existing laws and Commission on Audit rules because it did not undergo public bidding.