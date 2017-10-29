Gabbi Garcia is empowered in debut single ‘All I Need’

GMA Artist Center star Gabbi Garcia is in her element as she releases her self-produced debut single, titled, “All I Need.”

The song, which is about overcoming personal struggles and believing in one’s capabilities, is a passion project that Gabbi is very proud of.

“The song is very special for me. I was very hands-on with its production. From the music to the visual element of the track, my friends and I collaborated on it para mas buo ’yung identity nu’ng kanta,” Gabbi explains.

Ever since she entered showbiz, Gabbi wanted singing to be part of her identity as an artist. Now that she has finally released her own track, she feels a step closer to reaching that goal. “It is very fulfilling for me to have accomplished this type of area in my job, because singing is really my passion. Kahit before pa, you can always see me with a guitar na ready sa jamming. I’m very excited about this, and I hope people would appreciate it.”

“All I Need” is available for streaming and download in over 180 digital stores nationwide, including iTunes, Spotify, Deezer, Amazon and Google Play Music.