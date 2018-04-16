Full-blown trade war bad for PHL–econ managers

Unless it turns into a full-blown trade war, the ongoing economic tussle between China and the United States is not likely to hurt the Philippines, according to President Duterte’s economic managers.

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III pointed out that since the Philippines is investing more to develop its domestic market, even the country’s exporters would be insulated from the impact of the US-China trade war.

“Well, first of all, we are growing our market locally, so we are very robust. We don’t rely on exports or imports as much as other economies, so we are sort of insulated,” Dominguez said on the sidelines of the Second Philippine Economic Briefing 2018 in Clark, Pampanga, last Friday.

He, however, quickly added: “But still I’m not downplaying [it]; if there is a full-blown trade war, everybody is going to be affected.”

Dominguez stressed that a trade war will be a concern for all countries, as it affects all economies across the globe. “We are investing domestically, but as I said, that is not enough. Any trade war will affect all countries in the world.”

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia said if the trade skirmish does not go beyond the higher steel tariffs imposed by Washington, the impact would not be a direct hit for the Philippines. “We are not exporting aluminum or steel, so the impact would be indirect.”

But if it develops into a trade war, “especially if it’s a full-blown trade war between two superpowers, it’s going to diminish the global economic growth, meaning, our export markets will be less inclined to import our products. It will hurt their importing capacity,” Pernia added.

But he said it is more likely that US President Donald J. Trump will come to his senses.

He added that most US officials are more for free trade, with a trade war most likely hitting American industries and consumers in the end. “Republicans are for free trade, so they’re telling him that it’s not a good policy and its going to hurt the American industries and consumers if there’s a trade war. And I think China, being the manufacturing machine of the world, will have more clout in trade.”