Froome: Doping issue ‘hyped up’ in media

BEFORE Stage Three of the Ruta del Sol, Chris Froome was again met by questions from journalists about starting his season, while his antidoping adverse analytical finding is still pending.

This time, he rejected claims that he was relieved to be racing rather than facing intense media scrutiny about his case.

“It’s great to be racing, not about tension or relief or anything like that,” Froome said. “It’s the start of my season.”

When asked by one journalist if the “whole pantomime” of media interest about his urine turning up with twice the allowed level of salbutamol in his Vuelta a España sample “seemed a bit ridiculous,” Froome answered: “It’s definitely been hyped up in the media. Anyone can see that. It shows, it shows here at the race.”

However, he rejected the idea that he was racing to get away from the pressure. “I wouldn’t say that. I’m here racing,” he insisted.

Taking the whole race into perspective, Froome said that a heavy travel schedule could have been to blame for his below-expectations performance on the Alto de Allanadas, where he had effectively won the Ruta del Sol in 2015. But he insisted things were going well.

“I obviously did a really big workload over the last few weeks, coming into this race, I probably haven’t freshened up as much as I should have, particularly with the travel coming over here from South Africa.

“But I’m really happy about where I am at the moment, given where I was yesterday [Stage Two] I was there or thereabouts. Obviously, I’ve still got work to do, but for a second day’s racing I’m pretty happy with how it’s all going.”

Froome said he would not be changing his race schedule as a result of his difficulties on the Stage Two climb, with Tirreno-Adriatico remaining next on the agenda in his build-up to the Giro d’Italia.

FROOME IS RIGHT TO RACE

IRELAND’S Philip Deignan says he feels that his Sky teammate Chris Froome has made the right choice by opting to race this season.

Froome was notified on September 20, 2017, of an adverse analytical finding (AAF) because a urine sample taken from him on Stage 18 of the Vuelta a España exceeded the allowed limit of the asthma drug salbutamol. He contends he did not exceed the Wada-allowed dosage of the medication, saying that his asthma worsened during the race, and he followed his team doctor’s recommendation to increase his dose.

While his case was still being reviewed by the UCI, Froome started the Ruta del Sol on Wednesday, as is allowed under UCI rules, which do not require a provisional suspension in cases of “specified substances” like salbutamol.

There have been calls from UCI President David Lappartient, along with some riders and team managers, for Froome to step aside while his AAF for salbutamol case is resolved. But Deignan is not among their numbers. Like Movistar’s Mikel Landa, Deignan believes that Froome should race on.

“Chris is totally entitled to be here,” Deignan said before the start of Stage Two of the Ruta del Sol.

“When he’s done nothing wrong, I think it’s unfair to ask him to sit out from races, possibly six months of the year, if it takes that long to get this sorted.”

Deignan said the current morale inside Team Sky is good. “We all just get on with the job. You see everything in the media, but we don’t let it affect us.”

Later in Stage Two, Sky’s morale was strengthened further after Wout Poels took the stage win and overall lead.

Deignan said he is in good shape, too, after a solid off-season of training toward 2018.

“The off-season and preseason training went really well, really consistent, so I’m very happy where I am,” said Deignan, who is racing the Ruta del Sol for the first time in his career.

“I would say I’m about the same as I was at this time last year. I had a very long break, five weeks off the bike and I’ve bumped it up nice and slow since then.

“It’s probably the first winter I spent almost all of my time in [his home base of] Monaco, so staying in one place meant I could get into a good routine. I’ve stayed healthy and consistent. There are 10 or 12 guys from Sky there, and a couple more in Nice, so there’s a massive group there, and it’s almost like a team base, and there’s plenty of people to go training with. And the weather was OK, too.”

The 34-year-old’s program before the Giro will be the Volta a Catalunya, an altitude training camp, the Tour of the Alps and then the Italian Grand Tour. “There’s some hard blocks in there with Catalunya and the Alps, but with some good training blocks too, so I won’t get too tired. It’s a pretty nice buildup.”

Then he will head to Italy for another Corsa Rosa. “I’ve done the Giro six or seven times”—first in 2008, then working as a domestique for Carlos Sastre in Cervelo and all the way through to working with Landa and Geraint Thomas in last year’s ill-fated race for Team Sky’s GC hopes.

Recalling Sastre, who had won the Tour in 2008 and started the Giro as a top favorite, Deignan recollects that “Carlos was very laid back about it all and a very different style of leader. He’d sit at the back and hide in the bunch and then just appear at the last minute when he needed to.”

Deignan’s own 2018 targets are more about working hard and well for Froome and the other leaders, rather than taking personal cracks at glory. “The big goal is to be there for the Giro d’Italia, but I need to be there and ready to do a job at all of these races. Just always to be at a good level.”