From shopping to community: The Greenhills Story

HOW do you turn an old favorite into something modern and cutting edge, without losing that character and identity that made it so unique and successful?

That was the question Ortigas & Co. had in mind as it created the new master plan that will revitalize everyone’s beloved Greenhills.

The 16-hectare retail complex, which opened in the early-1970s, is a unique place that brings together goods from popular brands and distinct offers from homegrown entrepreneurs. The array of culinary delights has also made Greenhills a top hit on many a foodies’ “must try” list.

With its ongoing P60-billion redevelopment, Greenhills is destined to emerge as the Metro’s new premier lifestyle center: a fully integrated residential, business and shopping estate. It’s also geared to be another showcase of Ortigas & Co.’s expertise in property development.

A case for strategic planning

Ortigas & Co. president and CEO Jaime E. Ysmael shared the three key components they synergized to create the new Greenhills. “Urban planning, property management and development, and lifestyle strategies were all carefully considered for the redevelopment of Greenhills,” he said.

“We had to make sure that our work in Greenhills would positively contribute to the community. We planned long and hard to minimize the effects of the construction and to better manage traffic during the redevelopment,” he expounded.

The firm is also implementing the redevelopment in phases to minimize the disruption on business operations inside the property.

Strong plays on residential and office space

Comprising the first phase of the renewal project is the new Unimart, which opened in the middle of 2017, and the expanded parking space in McKinley Arcade. Also joining in this first salvo of improvements is a new mall, the recently launched residential tower called Connor and a planned office tower.

Launched earlier this year, Connor is set to be completed by 2023. At 55 stories, it is Ortigas & Co’s. second foray in the high-rise residential development in Greenhills following the Viridian.

Ysmael noted, “With Connor, we tapped into the market of second-generation Greenhills residents and other Metro Manila residents who are looking for an investment or a home that is centrally located within the city in a mixed-use setting.”

Connor has 47 residential floors, seven floors for parking, and a floor dedicated to the tower’s top-class amenities. It has an array of studio units, as well as one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom options. Unit sizes range from 27 square meters (sq m) to 120 sq m with prices from P4.2 million to P25.6 million.

Of the tower’s total 970 units, 216 will be allotted for serviced residences to cater to business travelers and Ortigas-based expats and tourists. Callison RTKL, one of the world’s leading creators of prime residential buildings, is the design consultant for Connor. They are in collaboration with GF & Partners, an award-winning local architectural firm.

According to its most recent update, Connor is already more than 80-percent sold coming from its July 2017 launch. The prestige of living in Greenhills’s multibillion-peso backyard encouraged positive response from the market, with Connor generating P3.6 billion in sales on its launch day alone.

According to Ysmael, the first phase of the redevelopment only provides a preview of what’s to come.

The makings of a retail giant

Over the years, Greenhills’s tiangges have been the platform for many entrepreneurs to nurture and grow their businesses. In its redevelopment, Greenhills continues its role as a retail incubator through a new multilevel bazaar, which will continue to house one-of-a-kind finds for shoppers.

But while Greenhills stays true to the retail format that it has been known for, it is expanding its scope through what Ortigas & Co. dubs as an “integrated regional shopping center.”

“We are making Greenhills truly global with the introduction of this integrated regional shopping center. We are grooming it to become the ultimate one-stop destination for all things retail, for all kinds of shoppers of different tastes,” said Architect Renee C. Bacani, Ortigas & Co. vice president and general manager of the Shopping Centers Division.

The integrated regional shopping center will feature flagship stores and international brands that will elevate everyone’s shopping experience. Along with the new stores, Ortigas & Co. will also bring in world-class food concepts to satisfy the growing demand for new dining experiences.

Adding to its retail strengths in Greenhills is the opening of a renowned department store to complement the tiangge and integrated regional shopping center. The department store will cater to midrange shopping budgets, while also providing everything everyone needs in a single, convenient location.

Bacani stressed, “Our retail strategy for Greenhills is to create a shopping destination for everyone. All the things that shoppers need, they can find in the multilevel tiangge, the integrated regional shopping center, or the department store. Complemented by our other lifestyle features, such as cinemas, restaurants and service establishments, Greenhills is set to become the ultimate one-stop location for everything.”

Enhanced way of life

Greenhills’s redevelopment is designed to make the iconic property relevant to the modern times but more so, to further unlock its value and make it more useful to even more people.

According to Ysmael, Ortigas & Co. is working on a vision to create and revitalize its estates to uplift the living, working and recreational opportunities of the public. By integrating these components, they are enhancing convenience to empower people to live and experience more.

“We are very excited for the final outcome of this redevelopment. We hope the communities who will witness and experience Greenhills’s transformation will attest to a new, improved way of life made possible by the revitalization of this iconic property.”