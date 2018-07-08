Freshmen issues from Subspring and Snakefight; chartbusters 5 Seconds of Summer, Morcheeba

SUBSPRING

Manifesto

SUBSPRING’S new album is actually a remastered version of their debut Manifesto, which saw limited release in early 2016. It is the first major achievement of three high school kids who decided to form a band and went on to pursue a vision, through thick and thin, an not just be another cover band.

At a time when cover versions were all the rage in various media (Your Face Smells Like This, All Videoke Talent Show), Subspring recorded all-original compositions on their first album. Its title refers to a public declaration of true intent, and it’s fair to say the group lives up to what moved its members to make music in the first place.

Like most debut albums, Manifesto finds the young band moving, as opposed to drifting, in every direction they fancy. Thumbs up to the first four tracks. All I Can See Are Words resounds with the best moments of Orange & Lemons. School Boy has punchy rhythms ala Arctic Monkeys. Trip To the Garden struts in loping country folk, while Granted is an indie rock ballad with nods to the E-Heads. The initial excitement then goes down a notch through the remainder of the album. There’s laidback blues, a little jazzy instrumentation, a few burst of ripping guitar solos, and one straight pop-rocker in Stuck Up. Apparently, the first blasts of coiled energy has given way to the slacker vibe that vocalist and chief songwriter Carl Juliano brings to the entire proceedings.

It’s all good just the same, since most of the tracks conspire to deliver Juliano’s frustrations with matters of the heart. Their next recording should refine those long-winded disappointments to compact articulations of discontent.

(Aside from vocalist/guitarist/songwriter Juliano, Subspring are Ely Apostol on bass, Ivan Mallari on drums.)

SNAKEFIGHT

Never Looking Back

“VENOMOUS pop-punk” has been used to describe the sound of this five-piece band who hails from the City of Calamba in Laguna. The group swipes a lot of things from pop-punk’s primary sources of inspiration: Blink-182 and Green Day, though Snakefight does not completely file away the spiky edges of late ‘70s punk.

Never Looking Back is thus a barrage of organized noise. The album starts with a quirky woo-woo chant followed by phlegmatic coughing. A vicious series of drum wallops ushers Far From Over and right off, you’ll realize that a different sort of pop-punk animal resides in Snakefight. Midway, the track’s punk pattern morphs to a hardcore/proto-industrial hybrid that’s as far away from pop-punk as Nine Inch Nails.

Follow-up Nothing Left To Say is a harder, faster Blink-182 that ends in a hearty group laugh. Make Me is the token emo breather before the album breaks on through to its strongest final cuts—Liar, where vocalist Christian Tomacruz taunts Johnny Rotten-style all double-dealing scoundrels; and Circles, which builds to a powerful dam-breaking finishing kick.

Their lyrics might be recycling standard rants from typical malcontents, but the visceral excitement underlying punk rock can only come from the likes of Snakefight. Abrasive, loud, and distressing, Never Looking Back is what you call toxic pop-punk.

5 SECONDS OF SUMMER

Youngblood

IT has taken this Australian pop-punk band to knock rap royalty Beyonce and Jay-Z off the top spot in the Billboard charts. Moreover, all three of “5 SOS” albums debuted at No. 1, itself another first in the long history of America’s favorite hit-tracking directory.

In their two earlier full-length albums, 5 Seconds of Summer milked the legacy of classic pop-punk (Blink-182, Green Day) to draw the millennials—fans, critics, and occasional punks—to their fold. On their latest chance at bat with Youngblood, the band struck their third gold straddling the dividing line between pop-punk and alternative rock or post-punk, whichever. It’s a motherlode that comes to you as if the same band is doing a lot of things like an entirely different band altogether in each occasion.

A steak of Michael Jackson hovers over the titular track. The emo-pop balladry of Lie To Me summons bits of the now-controversial “copycat” Ed Sheeran. Bruno Mars’s highly addictive reggae-pop concoction highlights When You Walk Away and a steady dose of doo-wop and swooning vocals ensure Valentine will make it to the 5 SOS’s Greatest Hits, Vol. 1.

What binds the band’s new album is a renewed allegiance to dance-pop, breaking from their pop-punk mold with the breakout sound of Maroon 5 and Panic at the Disco. There’s a really straight line from pop-punk to dance pop, but you’d be hard put finding a stronger contender today to such 5 SOS’s dance ravers as Want You Back, Talk Fast and the EDM-streaked Meet You There.

MORCHEEBA

Blaze Away

ONE of the pioneers of trip-hop, where hip-hop and electronica fuse into the calming confluence of downtempo music. Early Morcheeba records in the ‘90s were mellow and slow with a touch of otherworldly creepiness in sound and strangeness in the lyrics, just like releases from contemporaries Massive Attack and Portishead. Frontwoman Skye Edwards, arguably one of the sweetest voices in music at that time, placed Morcheeba on a different zone from the other trippers. It raised songs like Trigger Hippy and Undress Me Now to a whole new level.

Edward’s back now with his brother Ross in a revamped Morcheeba. Original member DJ-producer Paul Godfrey left the group four years ago after what critics said was their lamest album.

On their latest ninth album Blaze Away, Edwards continues to be the main focal point; her heartwarming voice illuminating hazy trip-hop memories with a buoyant pop pitch.

It’s Summertime is a straight pop song, and Find Another Way goes for that country-rock lope immortalized by the 1970s California sound of The Eagles, Neil Young, etc. Set Your Sails Back and Mezcal Dream sport shoegaze tropes to place them in psychedelic pop-rock territory.

UK hip-hop icon Roots Manuva gets showcased in the dub-inflected title track. He and Edwards do a lovely R&B duet about finding strength in love.

Morcheeba’s return isn’t likely to blaze new trails. They’re just a continuing vindication that some swell stuff can still come out from fuzzy, edgy music from another time.