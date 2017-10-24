Fresh, sweet Australian oranges available round-the-clock

THE Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) and Citrus Australia Ltd., in partnership with Philippines Seven Corp. (7-Eleven Philippines), recently launched the “Australian Oranges: Now In Season” campaign to highlight the availability of quality, safe, sweet and healthy Australian oranges exclusively in select 7-Eleven stores in the Philippines.

“Australia is pleased to bring to Filipinos healthy snack options and we are happy that 7-Eleven Philippines came onboard this year to bring deliciously safe and healthy Australian oranges closer to Filipino consumers,” said Elodie Journet, Australian embassy senior trade and investment commissioner to the Philippines and Micronesia.

Australian oranges provide healthy alternative snacks for the growing consumer market, bringing together healthy food options and convenience. On the other hand, small-format stores, like convenience outlets, are fulfilling the growing demands for ready-to-eat food options to time-strapped consumers, such as in the business-process outsourcing sector and the rapidly expanding market of middleclass consumers.

“The Australian citrus industry sees great opportunities in the Philippine market and we are looking forward to further expand the availability [of the produce] throughout the country. Partnering with 7-Eleven is one of the steps toward that goal,” Citrus Australia Ltd. Citrus Market Access Manager David Daniels commented.

This is the fourth year of the successful “Now In-Season Australia” campaign aiming to introduce Filipinos to Australian fruits, such as oranges. The Philippines is now the 11th-largest export market for Australian citrus with a record-breaking volume of 6,000 tons valued at A$8 million in 2016.

Australia is renowned for its pristine growing environment and world-class food-safety standards, coupled with innovative traceability systems, ensuring global consumers receive Australian oranges that are of superior quality.