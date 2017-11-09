French bank thrives on exotic deals

A decade after losses on complex financial products threatened to upend Natixis SA , the French bank is thriving on its taste for exotic deals.

Natixis is creating US collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and equity derivatives as it embraces what its executives have called “financial engineering.” A securities-financing unit that’s puzzled analysts helped boost earnings, while products, including structured investments for Taiwanese insurers, add to growth in Asia, a region where the

Paris-based bank had scaled back after the credit crisis.

Those are some examples of the deal making that helped drive a jump in investment banking revenue this year, at a time when most rivals across Europe and the US are struggling. CEO Laurent Mignon, 53, has spurned more straightforward trading businesses in favor of complex transactions that can be more lucrative as record-low interest rates and postcrisis rules render making money a challenge.

“The bank has come back from the ashes,” said Gildas Surry, a former bank analyst at BNP Paribas SA, who now helps manage €1.2 billion ($1.4 billion) in financial-sector debt at Axiom Alternative Investments in London, including Natixis debt. “But good growth never comes without risk. They very much have to strike the right balance.”

Natixis’s corporate and investment bank posted a 12-percent gain in revenue in the first nine months. Income from trading jumped 17 percent, a faster pace than at virtually all the big

investment banks, except for Jefferies Group Llc. Deutsche Bank AG , Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , JPMorgan Chase & Co. and others suffered declines. A 9-percent drop in third-quarter trading that the bank reported this week was the smallest decline among the French securities firms.

The corporate and investment bank had a 15.5-percent return on equity so far in 2017, the highest profitability among Natixis’s three main businesses and ahead of its targets.

The unit is run by Francois Riahi and industry veteran Marc Vincent. Riahi used to work at the Elysee palace under President Nicolas Sarkozy, along with Francois Perol, the head of Natixis’s parent Groupe BPCE.

“We used to be a player of more modest size,” Mignon told reporters in August. “We are

catching up.”

Created in 2006 by two cooperative lenders, Natixis posted the biggest net losses of any French bank from the subprime crisis. It has been profitable every quarter since a mid-2009 reshuffle when Mignon took over.

During the early years of his tenure, the bank received guarantees from its parent to wind down more than €30 billion of dubious assets, trimmed most of its exotic operations and retrenched in Asia.

Since then, Mignon has embarked on a fresh expansion in Asia and the US, where it’s become a top arranger of CLOs, entities that pool high-yield debts and then slice them into securities of varying risk and return that are sold to investors.