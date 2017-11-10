Francis Laurel celebrates 20 years of Toyota dealership

“Health, friendship and loyalty — that’s my wish on my 70th birthday. Money is good but for someone like me who knows business, the three things I wish for are more important than money,” seasoned businessman Francis C. Laurel said at the sideline of his celebration at Solaire in Pasay City.

The handsome entrepreneur certainly knows what he is talking about. He has retired as president and CEO of YKK Philippines, Inc., manufacturer of world class quality plastic, metal and vislon zippers.

In partnership with a Japanese classmate at Kellogg School of management at Northwestern University, Francis put up her manufacturing complex on a 6-hectare property in his hometown, in Sto. Tomas, Batangas.

YKK is synonymous with world-class quality fastening products. Their products are used by a wide range of manufacturers of various industries aside from the garment industry, like boots, tents, luggage, sleeping bags and many more. YKK supplies the majority of the world’s zipper requirements. He steered the company for the past 35.

Today, the son of the late Ambassador Jose S. Laurel III (brother of former Vice President Salvador Laurel) and the father of singer/entertainer Franco Laurel, also celebrates a milestone 20 years of dealership of Toyota cars in the Philippines.

“I only choose the best!” Francis said when asked why he has chosen Toyota. “If u want to succeed, be the best. That’s what my father has been telling me back then. So I choose the best car brand Toyota as I have also worked on the best zipper brand, YKK,” he stressed.

Although he came from the famous Laurel clan, Francis said he has never been interested in politics except when he joined the student council at UP back then. He was valedictorian of the class of 1970 at UP Los Baños, with a degree in Agriculture, major in agribusiness management.

“I always wanted to do something different so I took up agriculture and involved myself in many businesses,” he said. He said he has also practiced his profession as agribusiness export manager in the defunk food terminal. He also used to be a contract grower of off season vegetables in Baguio City.

What is his business success?

“Take care of your people and these people will take care of your customers,” he stressed.

Currently, Francis is on the Top 5 as Toyota’s dealer in the Philippines. He has 220 employees in Toyota Batangas, and some 116 in Camarines Sur. This October, he is set to break ground for another dealership in Albay.