Four-day water-service interruption set in southern Metro

WHILE most Filipinos no longer buy the old superstitious belief of avoiding to take a bath or even doing the laundry on Good Friday, some residents of Parañaque, Muntinlupa, Las Piñas and Cavite will have no choice but to do so not just for one but for four days, following Maynilad Water Services Inc.’s (Maynilad) announcement of water-service interruption in the southern Metro Manila from Holy Wednesday to Black Saturday.

The West Zone concessionaire bared the scheduled temporary reduction in the water production of its treatment facility in Barangay Putatan, Muntinlupa City, on March 28, to give way for the major cleaning of its filters.

This activity, according to Maynilad, is needed to sustain the plant’s treatment capacity despite increased turbidity of raw water coming from Laguna Lake.

While the maintenance works are being done, starting at 5 a.m. on March 28, there will have low water pressure to no supply at all in portions in the four cities. The activity will be completed and water-services delivery will resume by 5 a.m. of March 31.

The affected barangays in Cavite are (Bacoor) Molino III, Molino IV, Molino VII, Queens Row Central, Queens Row East, Queens Row West, San Nicolas; (Imus) Anabu I-C to I-F, Anabu II-A to II-F, Malagasang I-D to I-G, Malagasang II-A to II-E, II-G and Pasong Buaya II.

In Las Piñas water-services stoppage is set in Almanza Uno, Almanza Dos, Pilar, Talon Uno, Tres, Kuatro and Singko. BF Homes, on the other hand, is the lone residential area in Parañaque that is covered by the maintenance activity.

Meanwhile, in Muntinlupa, the communities included are Alabang, Ayala Alabang, Bayanan, Cupang, Poblacion, Putatan, Sucat and Tunisian.

To mitigate the impact of the reduced production, Maynilad has water tankers on stand-by to deliver water to affected areas upon request.

“There might be a delay in the resumption of water service in your area,” the utility firm cautioned due to several factors, such as the area’s elevation, its distance from Maynilad pumping stations and the volume of withdrawal from its main lines, the company said.

“Upon resumption of water service, customers should let the water flow out for a few seconds until the water clears,” it said.

The water-distribution firm operates, maintains and invests in the water and sewerage systems in the cities of Manila (all but portions of San Andres and Santa Ana), Quezon City (west of San Juan River, West Avenue, Edsa, Congressional, Mindanao Avenue, the northern part starting from the districts of Holy Spirit and Batasan Hills), the cities of Makati (west of South Super Highway), Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon; and some parts of Cavite province, such as Cavite City, Bacoor, Imus, Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario.

Apart from its 24 pumping stations, Maynilad has 23 water reservoirs across its service area, with a total holding capacity of over 500 million liters of potable water. It delivers more than 2.55 billion liters of potable water every day to more than 9 million customers.