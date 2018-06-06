Former SEC Davao head named new SEC chairman

THERE’S a new chief at the Securities and Exchange Commission. Malacañang has named Emilio Benito Aquino as the new chairman for the next seven years.

Aquino, a Mindanao-based certified public accountant (CPA) based in Zamboanga, will replace Teresita Herbosa, whose term ended in March. He will be the first male SEC chairman in about two decades. The last male chairman was Perfecto Yasay, from 1995 to 2000.

Aquino, a lawyer who graduated from San Beda College, was already appointed as Commissioner by President Duterte on December 2, 2016. He took his oath before Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III on December 7, 2016.

For over a decade, Commissioner Aquino was a practicing CPA-lawyer based in Western Mindanao. He taught commercial law subjects at the law schools of Ateneo del Zamboanga and Western Mindanao State University.

He rose through the ranks in SEC to become the youngest director of the former Prosecution and Enforcement and Non-Traditional Securities and Instruments Departments. He is credited with having issued the most number of cease and desist orders against pyramiding and boiler-room operations of pseudo investment firms.

He also headed the SEC Davao and Zamboanga Extension Offices, where he launched capital market promotion activities, as well as an enforcement program against investment scams.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce major in Accounting, magna cum laude and valedictorian at the Universidad de Zamboanga in 1984. He hurdled the CPA Licensure Exams with a rating of 89.14 percent.

He finished his law studies at San Beda College. He placed 16th in the 1992 Bar Exams. Under a government scholarship, he earned a Master’s degree in Public Management at the Development Academy of the Philippines, graduating at the top of his class. He was also sent to the University of Sydney in Australia, where he was conferred a Certificate of Study for a short course in Effective Governance. In 2002 he completed management at the Asian Institute of Management.

With Bernadette D. Nicolas