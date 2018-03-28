Former Michigan State dean charged in Nassar scandal

EAST LANSING, Michigan—The sexual-abuse scandal at Michigan State University (MSU) widened on Tuesday when authorities charged a former dean with failing to protect patients from sports doctor Larry Nassar, along with sexually harassing female students and pressuring them for nude selfies.

William Strampel, 70, is the first person charged since an investigation was launched in January into how Michigan State handled complaints against Nassar, who, for years, sexually violated girls and young women, especially gymnasts, with his fingers during examinations.

Strampel, who, as dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine, oversaw the clinic where Nassar worked, neglected his duty to enforce examining-room restrictions imposed on Nassar after a patient accused the doctor in 2014 of sexual contact, authorities alleged.

Nassar was not supposed to treat patients near any “sensitive areas” on the body without a chaperone present. Because Strampel did not follow up to make sure Nassar was complying, he was able to commit a host of additional sexual assaults until he was fired two years later, prosecutors said.

The criminal complaint also accused Strampel of soliciting nude photos from at least one female medical student and using his office to “harass, discriminate, demean, sexually proposition, and sexually assault female students in violation of his statutory duty as a public officer.”

His work computer was found to contain about 50 photos of female genitalia, nude and semi-nude women, sex toys and pornography, prosecutors said. “Many of these photos are of what appear to be ‘selfies’ of female MSU students, as evidenced by the MSU clothing and piercings featured in multiple photos,” according to the complaint.

It said the computer also had a video of Nassar “performing a ‘treatment’ on a young female patient.” It was not immediately clear whether the video was considered evidence of inappropriate behavior by Strampel. Defense lawyer John Dakmak said it most likely was one that Nassar widely used to show certain techniques.

Strampel was accused also of grabbing two students’ buttocks at the college’s annual ball and a scholarship dinner.

He spent on Monday night in jail and was released on Tuesday on $25,000 bail. The felony and misdemeanor charges—misconduct in office, criminal sexual conduct and two counts of neglect of duty—carry maximum penalties ranging from a year to five years behind bars.

“My client denies that he ever engaged in any inappropriate touching of anyone, any student or otherwise,” Dakmak said. “He denies that there was any quid pro quo for sexual favors in exchange for any type of standing within the university, or the medical school.”

The defense lawyer also disputed the notion that Strampel neglected his duty to oversee Nassar, saying it was the responsibility of the university’s Title IX investigators to ensure Nassar abided by the restrictions on his practice.