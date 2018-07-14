Form or function? This portable battery’s got both

WHAT do you look for in a portable phone battery or a power bank? For me, more than looks, it should be capability or how much power the portable battery has. How it looks is only secondary.

What if we could have both—a powerful battery with a design that’s beyond good that it won an award?

Moshi’s IonBank 3K portable battery and IonBank 5K portable battery were recently recognized in Germany’s most-renowned design tilt, the 2018 Red Dot Design Competition. The two portable batteries won the Product Design awards. Each battery in the IonBank Series features integrated Lightning and USB connectors; no extra cables are needed.

SmartSense circuitry charges the phone first and then powers up the portable battery.

IonBank 3K (P3,990) is a 3,200 mAh mobile battery which has a magnetic vegan leather cover that opens to reveal the battery’s Lightning and USB connectors. It is modeled after the key fob of a luxury car and provides an extra recharge for an iPhone.

IonBank 5K (P4,990) is a 5,150 mAh mobile battery that’s crafted from aircraft-grade aluminum with a stylish vegan leather door to keep the connectors hidden when not in use.

It also includes an extra USB port to help share power with someone who needs a boost.

Moshi has over 100 utility and design patents covering 450 different types of products. A hardware development partner with Apple and Microsoft, and the first electronics company to be certified for the Made for Google program, Moshi products are available at over 20,000 points of sale in 90 countries around the world. Moshi is available in Urbanize Uptown BGC, Urbanize Shangri-La, Urbanize UP Town Center, Urbanize SM Seaside City Cebu, Elecom SM City Marikina and Elecom SM City North Edsa’s The Annex.

PopSockets, those round things you see on the back of people’s phones, is another great invention. These things have saved my hands while watching videos on my phone.

In 2010 Philosophy professor David Barnett glued a button at the back of his phone because his earphones kept getting tangled while he listened to music. The simple button was the seed for the creation of PopSockets.

PopSockets Grip gives you secure grip while texting or snapping that perfect selfie, and even props your phone up for catching the latest video. Double PopSockets Grips are perfect for mobile gamers who need to use two thumbs while playing. These PopSockets can also store untangled earphones by simply winding them over the knobs. With the PopSockets Mount, you can hang your phone just about anywhere. Your PopSockets Grip slides easily into the Mount for hands-free function while driving, video chatting and more.

PopSockets may look silly and silly but the design is actually ingenious. It’s attached to a platform with an accordion, which turns a full 360 degrees and has two different telescopic levels to adjust the tilt of your screen. The company sold over 35 million PopSockets Grips and Mounts in 2017, and is on track to double that number to 70 million this year.

Its expansion into the Philippine market is one of the reasons for its bullishness.

PopSockets Grips have over 100 various original designs priced at P499. It’s also available in designs made with premium materials, such as vegan leather, metal and real wood for P749. Licensed designs from well-known franchises such as Harry Potter and Marvel, which will be available in the coming months, are also priced at P749.

PopSockets also offers combo packs of one black PopSockets Grip and one mount for only P749. You can also purchase PopSockets Mounts on its own for P499.

PopSockets is now available at leading local retail stores Urbanize, Elecom, Bratpack and Rustan’s Department Stores.