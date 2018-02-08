Ford set to launch 7 vehicles

DESPITE the new vehicle excise-tax regime, Ford Philippines continues to sell their SUV lineup, as well as the Ranger pickup. According to their latest report, Ford Philippines had their best-ever January performance with retail sales rising 9 percent from a year ago to 2,737 vehicles.

“We’re really pleased with our strong start to the year given the pricing pressures facing the industry with the new excise-tax structure,” said Bertrand Lessard, managing director, Ford Philippines. “Our Big Three nameplates are the Ranger, Everest and EcoSport, along with Explorer, which continued to drive our performance.”

The Everest mid-size SUV delivered January retail sales that increased 38 percent year-over-year to 994 vehicles. The EcoSport compact SUV achieved January sales of 862 vehicles, while the segment-defining Ranger pickup truck recorded sales of 680 vehicles for the month.

Ford’s North American-built vehicles contributed to the record January performance. Sales of the Explorer premium SUV rose 75 percent from a year ago to 114 vehicles, and the Mustang sales rose nearly threefold from the prior year to 62 vehicles.

Peter Fleet, president, Ford Asia Pacific and Yukontorn Vickie Wisadkosin, president of Ford Asean, recently met with the motoring journalists at the Marriott Hotel to express their support its rapidly expanding customer base in the Philippines. “Ford will continue with efforts this year to further strengthen its overall customer and owner experience. This includes the introduction of more customer service initiatives and enhancements, as well as the ongoing expansion of its nationwide Ford dealer network,” said Fleet.

“We’re continuing to work with our dealers to both further enhance and ensure a world-class customer experience with the Ford brand,” Lessard added.

“We are so excited for Ford Philippines that we will be launching seven vehicles this year,” he said.

As of this writing, the Ranger Raptor is making its debut in Bangkok and then, it will be launched in the Philippines. Inspired by extreme desert racing trucks, the Ranger Raptor will offer consumers an unparalleled off-roading experience. The other six would be the Expedition, which will be lighter, fuel efficient, best SUV in its category; Mustang, refined, new convertible; Explorer; Everest; EcoSport; and the Refreshed Ranger.

“The Ranger is so integral to our business in the Philippines and across the Asean region,” Wisadkosin said. “The versatility and durability of this segment-defining pickup continues to attract a wide range of loyal Ford Ranger customers.”

In 2017 it was the Year of the Ranger. Thailand led Ford’s Ranger sales in Asia Pacific with sales rising 44.5 percent to a record 44,452 vehicles, helping drive its segment share up 3.0 percentage points to 12.2 percent.

In Australia sales increased by almost 16 percent to a record 42,728 vehicles, continuing its position as the best-selling 4×4 vehicle in the country.

Ranger led Vietnam’s pickup segment for the fourth consecutive year—taking 56 percent of the segment with sales rising 6 percent to a record 14,926 vehicles.

In New Zealand Ranger was the country’s best-selling vehicle overall for the third consecutive year, capturing 26 percent of the segment on sales that rose 11 percent to 9,428 vehicles.

In Taiwan Ranger maintained its leadership in the pick-up truck segment with sales rising 44 percent to 1,263 vehicles, as customers are increasingly looking for a highly versatile pickup to handle both work and recreational purposes.

Ford Ranger also maintained segment leadership in various emerging markets, ending the year as the best-selling pickup in Cambodia, Myanmar and New Caledonia.

In the Philippines Ranger captured more than 25 percent of the segment to remain the second best-selling pick-up truck, as sales increased 31 percent to a record 10,658 vehicles. The Ranger’s exceptional year was capped by its best-ever month last December, with sales increasing 87 percent year-over-year to 1,433 vehicles.

“The excise tax doesn’t seem to affect us”, Wisadkosin added. Lessard concluded, “We want to focus on the Ranger and our SUVs. 2018 will be a very busy year for us.”