Ford backs Ironman PHL

FORD Philippines has joined this year’s Century Tuna Ironman Philippines as automotive partner, providing mobility and transportation support to one of the world’s biggest triathlon events that lured 1,500 athletes from all over the world.

Ford will deploy Everest and Ranger vehicles to transport pros, VIPs and event personnel to and from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to Subic Bay with their race equipment, gears and accessories. During the race proper, Ford vehicles will also be assigned as lead and sweep cars, while some will be stationed as marshal vehicles throughout the race route to monitor the athletes and ensure their safety.

“Our participation is a testament to the capability and durability of our vehicles, specifically the Ford Everest and the Ford Ranger. The Ironman is one of the toughest racing events in the world, and supporting this event will allow us to showcase the power and toughness of our vehicles,” said Rodel Gallega, cice president for marketing and sales of Ford Philippines.