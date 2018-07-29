For Abby and those who struggle daily

Woman.

You are an oyster

ripening

a grain of pain

in the pit of your belly

until it becomes

a globe of tears

too round,

too heavy

for keeping

You fold

upon yourself

under blankets

under darkness

bearing your cross.

Silently.

A salty,

briny

flesh

coils around that little

morsel of suffering

turning it

this way and that

until it is made new.

Your tough shell

an unyielding roughness

Hiding, protecting

your vulnerability

No prying eyes can see

what you have lovingly

grown inside

Who knew that

pain can be beautiful, too?

****

Jade-Ceres Violet Dolor Munoz lives in Auckland, New Zealand with her husband and six-year-old daughter. She currently works as a digital marketing consultant specializing in SEO and Content Strategy. Jade has been writing fiction and poetry since her early teens. She studied AB Literature from De La Salle University and been working for over 15 years as a professional writer. She has written for a San Francisco-based broadsheet, several magazines, blogs and websites in Canada, the US, Australia and New Zealand. Jade started a movement in Auckland called Books on the Bus NZ—she and her husband have placed over 3,000 books in buses, trains, ferries, train stations and bus stops around New Zealand since starting it last year. She blogs about their family adventures at www.babyjetsetgo.com.