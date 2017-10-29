For a fabulous Filipino finger-food feast

Foreign travelers or tourists who are willing to open their eyes and their taste buds to a whole new range of authentic, flavorful Pinoy pulutan, food or snacks provided as an accompaniment to alcoholic drinks, and cocktails should not miss this.

Romulo Café, a restaurant-cum-museum that features the late Gen. Carlos Romulo’s slice of history and memorabilia and his first wife Virginia’s heirloom recipes that she used to serve to foreign diplomats in the 1950s, recently came up with special Filipino tapas and cocktails that pay homage to their grandparents.

Most notable from their new menu items is the chicharon-like appetizer Sweet Crispy Squid. Primarily made from thinly sliced squid dipped in chili-honey-garlic glaze and deep fried to a perfect crisp, every bit is delicious with a slight hint of sweet and salty goodness. Also worth the mention is the Camaron Rebosado with shrimps bathe in scrambled eggs, rolled in a bed of flour and deep fried in butter. It becomes more exciting to the palate when dipped in chili mayo. One of the inspiring tapas presented was everybody’s favorite Pinoy nachos made from camote and taro chips drizzled with kesong puti, keso de bola sauce and sliced tomatoes.

Definitely a notch higher than what is currently sold in the streets, fish and squid balls were served in a martini glass with a special dipping sauce and vinegar. This is one of my personal favorite snacks, so I really appreciate its quality in terms of taste and its unique presentation.

Their version of the kilawin tastes great! There is no hint of any smell of fish, since they used fresh fish marinated in cane vinegar. The Tinapa Roll—smoked fish, tomato and salted egg in lumpia wrapper—is a complete meal that was filling to the tummy. Another tapas that caught my attention is their Lechon Kawali Sisig, a unique fusion of Pinoy dishes that consists of chopped lechon kawali bits in a tortilla wrap served with plum sauce, or lechon sauce. The Cheese and Vigan Longganisa Dumplings were served in a lumpia wrapper that was made extra special by sourcing the ingredients from the northern part of Luzon.

Another crowd favorite is their Relleno Empanaditas. I used to make empanada using tuna and I could not help but love Romulo’s version. It is pure genius to stuff their relleno stuffing and special chorizo inside those breads. I finished off two empanaditas in no time because it was really very tasty.

It is interesting to note that this is my first encounter to a special pate made from smoked bangus with pan de sal chips served in small, bite-sized toasted bread and then topped with sauce, and I was very impressed with the concept. Those who love Chinese buns should also try their slow-cooked duck in a steamed bun called “Pato Tim.”

On the cocktail side, innovative fusion like Imelda’s High Heels, in the form of strawberry purée, lime and tequila, connotes the love affair between the former first lady and her shoes. It is basically a ladies drink, served in a ceramic shoe container with a straw.

Aesthetically elegant and a class on its own, the Old General is made by mixing Woodford Reserve with Kentucky bourbon whiskey and San Germaine in a flask, strained out with wood chips then finished off with a little rind of orange. This particular cocktail symbolizes the life of Carlos P. Romulo as a diplomat and soldier.

A Foreign Affair cocktail is concocted by mixing Don Papa Rum, apple, cinnamon and lemon. This name refers to an inside joke, as President Marcos had strongly advised his secretary of foreign Affairs against having a “foreign” affair. Romulo used to date American Beth Day, whom he eventually married in 1979, while serving as a foreign affairs secretary in the early 1970s.

He is also well known for his love of family, thus they called another cocktail Amore De Familia, a mix of Don Papa Rum and Agustura Bitters. Wine connoisseurs would instantly recognize the special mix of Mancino Vermouth Bianco Ambrato and Campari in Spritzer Pultizer., a reminiscent of Romulo’s having won a Pulitzer Prize for Peace in 1941.

The late Carlos P. Romulo’s special affection for his pets, a pair of white doves, and how he patronized the “Sign of the Dove” restaurant in New York City paved to the cocktail’s name Dirty White Dove, which consists of Stoli Vodka, or Martin Miller Gin mixed with Mancino Vermouth Secco and olives.

For the uninitiated and those who are apprehensive about tasting Filipino finger food from street stalls, I think this is the safest and most exciting way to try them. So, ask your food buddy to come with you and experience for yourselves Pinoy pulutan at its best at any of the four branches of Romulo Café.