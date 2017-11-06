Food spending of Pinoys up 11.37 percent–report

The per-capita food expenditure of Filipinos in 2015 rose by 11.37 percent to P20,144, from P18,088 recorded in 2012, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

In its annual report, titled “Food Consumption and Nutrition,” the PSA noted that the total food expenditures in 2015 the reached P4.88 trillion, 18.36 percent higher than the P4.12 trillion posted in 2012.

However, data from the PSA showed that the proportion of food in family expenditures slid to 41.9 percent in 2015, from 42.8 percent in 2012.

“In all regions except Western Visayas, food recorded a declining share in the total family expenditures in 2015 as compared with the 2012 records,” the PSA report read.

“The biggest proportion of food expenditures was reported in the ARMM [Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao] at 59 percent. This was followed by Zamboanga Peninsula at 48.2 percent and Bicol region at 48 percent,” it added.

The PSA report noted that 33.7 percent of food bought by families were consumed at home, while the remaining 8.2 percent were spent for food regularly consumed outside the home. The share of food consumed at home, however, was lower than its 2012 level of 35.3 percent.

“Among the food eaten at home, cereals and cereals preparation got the biggest share at 11.7 percent. Around 5 percent each comprised the expenditures for meat and meat preparations and fish and marine products,” the report read.

“Fruits and vegetables accounted for only 3.5 percent. Oil and fats shared the least at 0.6 percent,” it added.

Filipino families also spent more for food regularly consumed outside of their homes, which accounted for 8.2 percent of total family expenditure for food in 2015, higher than the 7.5 percent recorded in 2012.