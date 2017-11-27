Food carts in Intramuros to get face-lift, assigned areas

THE Spanish government is assisting the Philippines in updating the design of food carts in the heritage site of Intramuros, as part of the city’s continuing rehabilitation.

In an interview with the BusinessMirror, Intramuros Administrator lawyer Guiller Asido said the agency already has a partnership with the Design Center of the Philippines (DCP) and the Spanish Embassy in Manila for “consultants to come in who will redesign the carts of the vendors under the ‘Rolling Manila’ project.”

Also, the Intramuros Administration (IA) has an agreement with the vendors association in the walled city, which includes ambulant and permanent vendors, “to identify permanent vending zones.”

The IA has already identified two possible vending spaces; one is like a hawkers’ market ,which is out on the street at Postigo, and Recoletos Street, near Mapua University. “That’s where they will transfer, at the pathwalk,” he said.

Asido added that he has already discussed with the Philippine Business for Social Progress the possibility of training the vendors in entrepreneurship. “They were already trained by the Department of Tourism in food handling, but don’t have entrepreneurship skills. When we spoke with the vendors association, I said, eventually, with training in entrepreneurship and more experience, they could become a cooperative.”

In a news statement, the Spanish Embassy in Manila said a conference and prototypes of the redesigned carts and stalls will be on public display on November 29 at 10 a.m. in Plaza Sto. Tomas, Intramuros. “At the end of the project, a map will be developed to further put in context the food culture and assets within the walls of Intramuros and a new experiential dimension,” the embassy added.

The prototypes, redesigned by Zoohaus, will also be constructed in partnership with Escuela Taller de Filipinas and student-observers from the Lyceum of the Philippines University, the embassy said. Zoohaus is an urban planning design and architecture collective based in Madrid.

Separately, Asido said the DCP, an attached agency of the Department of Trade and Industry, “is covering the cost of construction of the prototypes in partnership with local designers.”

The IA surveyed all the vendors in the heritage city, and profiled each one, asking them what product they were selling, how much were they earning, etc. “There are about 100 vendors, and we said, ‘so you can participate in the process, identify the areas where you could sell,’ but this is still subject to our approval. We would then discuss what IA could provide them,” the IA head averred. Research shows 69 percent of the food vendors are women, with most between 50 and 60 years old.

For two weeks starting November 15, designers from Zoohaus have been researching on street-food peddling in the historical walled city, to be used in improving these street-food stalls using sustainable designs. The Rolling Manila project was made possible through the Acerca Program of the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (Aecid).

Acerca is a training program of Aecid in the cultural sector, whose main objective is the enhancement of skills of partners in Spanish cooperation cultural projects. In an earlier interview with Spanish Ambassador to Manila Luis Antonio Calvo, he said his country’s assistance to the Philippines will likely increase for the 2018-2022 period. The country received €50 million from Spain from 2014 to 2017. The Philippines is the largest recipient of Spanish assistance in Asia. (See “Spanish government eyes hike in financial assistance to PHL,” in the BusinessMirror, April 12, 2017.)

Seeing how the project necessitates a design research process, DCP prepared curated food and design tours around Manila to immerse Zoohaus designers in Intramuros and its history, Philippine street-food culture and the design-and-build environment, according to the Spanish Embassy.

“Also part of the design research process are interaction and visits to tricycle manufacturers and Sarao factory for a deeper understanding of the city’s landscape and transportation system; and visits to Divisoria, Tondo, Quiapo and Recto for sourcing of possible materials for the redesigned food carts,” the Embassy added.

DCP also tapped cultural heritage conservation expert Associate Professor Eric Zerrudo to discuss the significance of cultural-heritage mapping as a tool in recognizing, understanding and planning the future use of Intramuros cultural assets; and Chef Claude Tayag to share an overview of the Filipino gastronomic culture.

The Embassy said Zoohaus would “share its techniques and expertise with DCP designers to improve and modernize these stalls on wheels using designs and objects that may increase their effectiveness and enhance its attractiveness to visitors.