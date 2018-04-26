Focus athletics offers scientific approaches to sports training and rehab medicine

IN sports, the way to win is to keep your body in top condition. One of the keys to arrive at your winning form is to apply scientifically proven methods used by world-class athletes in your training and rehab routine.

This is what Focus Athletics has brought to the Philippines, with state-of-the-art equipment and professional trainers and physical therapists to bring out the champ in you, whether your goal is to have a healthy lifestyle or to go for gold.

Their training center boasts of a holistic approach to performance improvement, where their coaches assess the levels of their gym users, and encourage the right pro training that is fit for the sport that the client is pursuing. Focus Athletics Medical Director Dr. Rich Pasion shares, “We are proud of our sports-specific conditioning, where we maximize all the muscle groups for a particular sport. We have programs for basketball, volleyball, tennis, golf, swimming, cycling and even gymnastics and ice skating. We give them a workout for performance training with emphasis on proper form. That corrects bad habits, which also teaches them to avoid injuries.”

They also offer Focus Training System classes, which are differentiated from other fitness programs, because one of the partners, Chris Golez, takes from his expertise as conditioning coach for National Basketball Association [NBA] and National Football League [NFL] teams to develop fitness classes that are updated every two days. “The classes work around the basic muscle movements of most sports and offer overall development on speed, core strengthening, leg and hip stability. What makes us different is that we do not simply focus on a single workout, but we switch it up to keep it from becoming repetitive.”

No matter how careful they are, though, athletes are still prone to aches and pains, and even injuries like pulled hamstrings or anterior cruciate ligament tears. The Physiotherapy and Rehab Center, headed by Pasion, offers treatments that are used and enjoyed by top-ranked athletes all over the world, such as those in the NBA and NFL. He is a renowned specialist in sports medicine, orthopedics and arthroscopy, and reconstructive surgery for knees, shoulders and elbows.

Pasion treats musculoskeletal disorders and sports injuries and offers minimally invasive surgery at Focus Athletics. Together with his highly qualified team, he can perform the outpatient surgery, and they also develop scientifically tailored training systems to help clients’ post-surgery rehabilitation to get them back in the game.

Among the treatments and modalities that they offer at Focus Athletics is the Laser Therapy, which employs a Class 4 laser that is effective against common conditions such as scar tissues, tightness and muscle spasms. “It is a device that works as a roll-on, so the benefits are more spread out instead of the usual pen-shaped laser. The laser from the Class 4 penetrates larger areas and gives a soothing massage at the same time. It is very good for muscle tears. Muscle fibers are loosened, lymphatics are drained and circulation is improved. We have athletes, such as Philippine Basketball Association [PBA] players coming here for their 15-minute sessions before practice or their games, because they feel no tightness in their muscles, and this improves their flexibility.”

The centers also offer the Game Ready cold compression treatment, which helps eliminate inflammation from injuries and from repeated stress in a race or game. “It is a better alternative to an ice pack, because it is very controlled, the swelling goes down faster and circulation is restored,” the doctor explains.For treating bigger areas, they have the Recovery Pump, which works like a suit that pumps pressure and takes out the lactic acid in the body, making the patient recover faster from stiffness associated with strenuous activity, such as a triathlon race. For those who want an all-over healing experience, there is the Cryotank, which blasts nitrogen bursts in a span of two and a half to 3 minutes to improve circulation from the core all the way to the extremities. All the swelling will go away as soon as you step out of the tank because your circulation will start flowing. If you use it regularly, it can also boost your metabolism, he explains.

“We envision ourselves to be a one-stop shop for athletes, with complete fitness programs along with expert care and services that are tailor-fit for them,” Pasion says. With Focus Athletics, sports enthusiasts and weekend warriors now have a destination where they can train like a pro and receive world-class treatments and rehab to boost their performance. To find out more about Focus Athletics, visit www.focusathletics.com.ph.