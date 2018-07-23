FMIC: 7% growth may be sustained till year-end

SLOWER inflation and robust infrastructure spending will be able to sustain Philippine economic growth at 7 percent until the end of the year, according to a local think tank.

In the latest Market Call report, First Metro Investment Corp. (FMIC) and University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P) Capital Market Research said public infrastructure spending will continue to post double-digit growth.

Inflation will also slow and boost household consumption in the coming months. This is crucial for a consumption-driven economy like the Philippines.

“We think the government [particularly, infrastructure] spending will continue to ramp up—double-digit growth over the last eight months—and the manufacturing output expansion at an unusually fast pace, will provide the basis for robust job creation [and consumer spending],” FMIC-UA&P Capital Market Research said.

“These support our view that GDP gains will accelerate to 7 percent in [the second quarter] and the rest of the year. Inflation will likely start slowing down in [the third quarter], as rice imports have arrived and the September harvest just around the corner, while the US Department of Energy expects crude oil prices sliding all through [the second half of the year],” it added.

The think tank said infrastructure spending increased 25 percent in May after recording a 95.9 percent growth in April.

The think tank said the national government spent P292 billion in May, marking an 11.5 percent year-on-year growth and the seventh consecutive month of above 10 percent growth.

This was driven by the implementation of road widening and improvement projects as well as the repair and rehabilitation of schools. The government also procured medical facilities and equipment.

“April and May expenditures, which together stood at P553.1 billion, suggest that the NG [national government] will hit its disbursement target of P813 billion in [the second quarter] and this augurs well for more job creation and healthy economic activity,” the think tank said.

In terms of inflation, the think tank said that, while the increase in prices was higher than expected in June, inflation remains in check.

The think tank said there was some slowdown in the increase in prices of food due to the slowdown in the restaurants and miscellaneous goods and services. There were also slowdowns in the health, and recreation and culture indices. Only the clothing and footwear index maintained the past month’s rate.

“We maintain our view that inflation will continue to lodge above the BSP’s target but will start to taper off closer to 4 percent after the second quarter anchored on the slowdown of crude oil prices and in anticipation of lower cost of rice which will, hopefully, be brought about by the proposed rice tariffication and the September harvests,” FMIC-UA&P said.

“However, consumer confidence may be eroded unless inflation slows down back to below 5 percent in the third quarter as we expect it will,” it also said. Other factors that would buoy the country’s economic growth include some recovery in trade and robust expansion in manufacturing.

The think tank said capital goods imports in April grew 29.3 percent, wiping out the minimal 2.9 percent drop in the previous month. In April these accounted for 36.9 percent, a close second to raw material imports.

Data also showed that manufacturing output grew 19.7 percent in May after soaring by 29 percent in April. This suggests huge job gains that should support further spending and growth.