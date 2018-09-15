Flying PAL? Read this list of its September 15 and 16 flight cancellations

Pal”s flight list for Sept 15 and Sept 16 cancellations are as follow:

SEPTEMBER 15 (Saturday) – INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS CANCELLED

SEPTEMBER 15 (Saturday) – DOMESTIC FLIGHTS CANCELLED

PR 2789/ 2790 Manila- Puerto Princesa- Manila

SEPTEMBER 16 (Sunday) -INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS CANCELLED

SEPTEMBER 16 (Sunday) – DOMESTIC FLIGHTS CANCELLED due to airport closure in Basco, Tuguegarao and Laoag:

“Since this is a developing situation PAL expects further changes,” Villaluna added. “As of 1PM, Manila (MNL) and Clark (CRK) airports are open and other flights are operating normally except for some weather-related delays and diversions. ”

“PAL will closely monitor the typhoon situation and will provide updates on any further changes in schedules. Please continue to monitor the status of your flights by checking advisories on our Official PAL Facebook page, or by logging on to www.philippineairlines.com and checking the flight status page within 48 hours before your scheduled trip. You may also download the PAL Mobile App.

“Please do not proceed to the airport if your flight is cancelled, but instead avail of the rebooking or rerouting options as shown below.”

FOR PASSENGERS OF CANCELLED FLIGHTS:

If your contact details are in our reservations records, you will be informed of the status of your flights via e-mail and/or call-out and/or SMS/text.





PAL shall endeavor to rebook you on the next available flights or replacement flights, if any. You have the option to rebook on the flight of your choice within 30 days from original travel date with rebooking service fees waived. You also have the option to reroute or refund your ticket cost.

For more information, you may call PAL hotline (02) (+632) 855-8888, visit the PAL Website or the Official PAL Facebook page.

PAL thanks its passengers for their understanding and cooperation and wished them a safe weekend.