Floirendo to push through with his projects despite zero allocation

Rep. Antonio Floirendo Jr. of the Second District of Davao del Norte on Friday said the decision of Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez to reallocate the budget for his district to other administration priorities will not prevent him from pursuing his projects for his constituents.

Floirendo noted that there are “numerous ways to look for sources to fund projects for my district.”

“I have always promised my constituents that no matter what, I will always ‘bring home the bacon’ for them. Bringing home the bacon would mean bringing in projects to the people,” Floirendo said in a statement.

Alvarez on Thursday admitted that Congress has reallocated the infrastructure funds of several lawmakers to finance the free college education and salary increase of military and uniformed personnel next year. He issued the statement after the opposition bloc bewailed the “zero infrastructure funding” they received in next year’s General Appropriations Act.

“I also wish to emphasize that the funds slashed from some projects of the opposition and even those in the supermajority have been reallocated to free college education in state universities and colleges, and to augment the salaries and benefits of our men and women in uniform who are in the frontlines of the government’s war against terrorism and criminality,” Alvarez added.

But Floirendo said that, while this will be a big setback to his promise to bring home the bacon, “the action of Alvarez will not hinder me from delivering my promise to my people.”

He added: “I am sure there are still people who would want to ensure that the delivery of government services to the Filipino people would not be taken hostage by some heartless politicians like the Speaker.”

He continued: “The zero budget given to my district by no less than House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez clearly speaks how he looks at the people of Davao del Norte—as sacrificial lambs to his ultimate goal of bringing me down. Alvarez is willing to sacrifice the welfare of the people of Davao del Norte just so he could hit back at me. This kind of leader is a great disservice to the people who voted for him and a heavy burden to the Duterte administration that is known to be pro-people.”