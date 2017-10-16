Flights resume at Iloilo airport after Caap clears runway

After two days being stuck in mud, a Cebu Pacific (CEB) A320 has been removed out of its predicament at the Iloilo airport runway, clearing the way for the resumption of flights starting at 2 p.m. on Monday, authorities said.

This was confirmed by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) and Cebu Pacific in separate statements.

Caap shut airport operations last Saturday, while experts were flown from Manila last Sunday armed with lifting bags to ease the way for towing the 100-ton airplane.

Cebu Pacific said it cancelled an additional flight, 5J 261, from Iloilo to Puerto Princesa City, but the return flight, 5J 262, would proceed as scheduled.

Again, CEB apologized for the inconvenience the incident has caused. “We would like to express our thanks to Caap, Manila International Airport Authority [Miaa], the local government of Iloilo and other partners for their assistance. We also thank our passengers for their patience and understanding; and the public for their support,” CEB said.

CEB added passengers on cancelled flights may take the following options:

Connect via alternate routes. Cebu Pacific continues to provide free land transfers between Iloilo and Roxas for all affected passengers. Rebook their flights for travel within 30 days from original departure date. Get a full refund.

CEB customer-care agents are contacting passengers on the cancelled flights to apprise them of the new schedule. They will also receive a free round-trip travel voucher.