Fitch affirms country’s investment grade rating but cites economic risks

INTERNATIONAL credit watcher Fitch Ratings retained the Philippines’s investment grade rating on Wednesday, as the country maintained its place as one of the “fastest-growing economies in the Asia-Pacific region.”

At the same time, it flagged “risks” to the economy, topped by overheating, and warned that reversal in the reforms being pursued by the administration would have an adverse impact.

In a statement on Wednesday, Fitch said it is keeping the Philippines’s existing investment grade rating at “BBB,” citing the country’s robust economic growth path and well-managed finances.

The BBB is a notch above the minimum investment grade.

The rating was assigned a “stable” outlook, which means that the investment grade rating of the Philippines is likely to remain unchanged within the next 12 to 18 months.

The ratings agency forecasts local economic growth to pace at 6.8 percent for the next two years. While the forecast is below the government’s 7 percent-to-8 percent target range, Fitch said the Philippines will remain to be a bright spot in the region in the next few years.

“We expect domestic demand to maintain a strong growth of 6.8 percent in both 2019 and 2020, which would maintain the Philippines’s place among the fastest-growing economies in the Asia-Pacific region,” Fitch said.

In terms of price growth, Fitch sees inflation averaging at 4.4 percent for this year, well above the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’s (BSP) 2 percent-to-4 percent target band for the year.

“The one-off impact of the tax hikes is likely to dissipate in 2019, and therefore we expect average inflation to fall to around 3.8 percent in 2019,” Fitch said.

Economic chiefs gladdened

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III said the rating affirms their direction toward revamping the local tax system for the overall benefit of the country.

“This is another recognition of the bold economic policy of the Duterte administration to fix the flawed tax system for the first time in over 20 years, and at the same time provide a steady revenue stream for its ‘Build, Build, Build’ infrastructure development initiative, as well as for social programs that would accelerate poverty reduction and grow the middle class,” Dominguez said in a comment.

The recent tax overhaul—which effectively lowered the income taxes of lower- and middle-income earners while raising taxes on key commodities like sweetened beverages and petroleum products—has come under fire for putting pressure on overall price growth.

Latest inflation figures show inflation averaging at 4.3 percent in the first half of the year, with the latest number hitting 5.2 percent for June.

BSP Governor Nestor A. Espenilla Jr., meanwhile, reiterated the BSP’s commitment to maintain price stability in the country.

“The BSP’s firm commitment to price stability conducive to a balanced and sustainable growth of the economy has allowed the Philippines to remain resilient amid external headwinds and to remain as one of the fastest-growing economies in the region,” Espenilla said.

Risks abound

Fitch, however, flagged risks for the economy, particularly citing the possibility of an overheated economy.

“The agency believes the economy faces some overheating risks, evident from a recent rise in inflation, rapid credit growth and a widening trade deficit, although steps taken by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to tighten monetary policy may contain these risks,” Fitch said.

The credit watcher also said the Philippines continued to lag peers on some structural metrics despite its strong GDP growth.

“It is less developed on metrics such as GDP per capita, standards of human development and governance. The Philippines ranks in the 40th percentile on the World Bank’s latest governance indicators compared with the 57th percentile of the current ‘BBB’ median.” Fitch said.

Fitch warned that a reversal of reforms or a departure from the existing policy framework, the deterioration in external balances and a potential instability in the financial system will likely bring down the rating of the country.

Just a few months back, international ratings agency S&P Global ratings raised the Philippines’ ratings outlook to “positive”, citing the government’s effective fiscal program.

A positive outlook means their current ‘BBB’ rating of the Philippines will likely be raised within the next 24 months.