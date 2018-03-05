First-time champions

SAN Beda University, Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) and Arellano University claimed their first crowns to share the spotlight in the 93rd National Collegiate Athletic Association beach volleyball tournament at the Boardwalk in Subic last Saturday.

Twice runners-up, San Beda twins Maria Jeziela and Maria Nieza Viray beat EAC’s Jaylene May Lumbo and Glyka Mariz Medina, 21-17, 21-10, to sweep their way to their first crown.

The Virays, who lost to San Sebastian College’s Grethcel Solltones and Alyssa Eroa in the finals of the previous two seasons, completed their magical performance with a perfect 11-0 (win-loss) record.

“We’re so ecstatic because after two years of losing in the finals, we finally won it,” said Most Valuable Player Maria Jeziela, who, like her twin sister, is taking up Bachelor of Physical Education and Wellness.

EAC’s Paolo Cezar Lim and Joshua Mina edged University Perpetual Help’s Joebert Almodiel and Rey Taneo with a come-from-behind 17-21, 21-17, 15-13 win to also book their first men’s crown.

The Lim-Mina tandem also wound up with a pristine 11-0 slate with Mina being named MVP.

In junior’s action, Arellano University survived without Adrian Villados, who suffered a broken right pinky finger in the second set, 14-13, as Jesus Valdez and reserve Zachary Dablo got the job done against San Sebastian, 21-16, 21-18, for their maiden beach volleyball title.

Villados, who was rushed to a nearby hospital, was still named MVP.