First Metro launches consumer-oriented mutual fund

FIRST Metro Asset Management Inc. (Fami), a unit of investment bank First Metro Investment Corp., on Monday launched its newest mutual fund targeting the consumer-oriented listed firms at the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Fami president Augusto Cosio Jr. said the stock composition of the consumer index over the past 10 years has a greater return of about 454 percent compared with those of the main index, the PSEi, at 296 percent.

Fami’s First Metro Consumer Fund will track the performance of the First Metro Index on MSCI Philippines IMI, the index the company created last year.

This index was developed in partnership with globally renowned index provider MSCI Inc.

“The First Metro Index, which we created with MSCI Inc., is meant to help Filipino investors multiply their investments with the guidance of a benchmark that captures the Philippine consumption-led growth story. With the rollout of the First Metro Consumer Fund, they now have a tangible investment product to go to where they can benefit from the superior returns brought about by the robust Filipino household expenditure pattern,” Cosio said.

The First Metro Consumer Fund is invested in a basket of securities comprising the First Metro Index, which is currently made up of 21 stocks with huge revenue exposure to industries that benefit from the Philippine family consumption-expenditure pattern, such as food and beverage manufacturing and processing, fastfood and restaurants, mall development, communications, financial services, tourism, transportation and more.

Included in the initial basket of consumer-oriented listed firms are SM Prime Holdings Inc., Ayala Land Inc., BDO Unibank Inc., SM Investments Corp., Ayala Corp., Universal Robina Corp., PLDT Inc., Jollibee Foods Corp., GT Capital Holdings Inc., Metro Pacific Investments Corp., Bank of the Philippine Islands, Manila Electric Co. B shares, Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co., Globe Telecom Inc., Security Bank Corp., Megaworld Corp., Robinsons Land Corp., D&L Industries Inc., Cebu Air Inc., Century Pacific Food and East West Banking Corp.

Cosio said the index mutual fund is passively managed and provides broad market exposure, low operating expenses and low portfolio turnover.

Passive investing has been gaining popularity among individuals, institutions and financial advisers worldwide due to the passive funds’ superior return and greater portfolio efficiency, he added.

In the United States, passive-fund inflows increased by 60 percent to $684.6 billion in 2017, compared to $428.7 in 2016. The same trend can be observed in Asia and in Europe. In 2017 passive funds already accounted for almost 18 percent of the total $68-trillion global equity market capitalization.

MSCI is a provider of investment-decision support tools worldwide. It comes out with its own methodology to pick a basket of investment securities that investors would want to come into.