First for 2018: Oil firms roll back gas, diesel, kerosene pump prices

THE first oil price rollback for the year takes effect on Tuesday, February 13.

Oil companies on Monday announced that prices of gasoline products would be reduced by P1.00 per liter, diesel by P1.30 per liter and kerosene by P0.85 per liter.

Seaoil, Pilipinas Shell, Phoenix Petroleum, and Eastern Petroleum said they will implement their respective price adjustments starting 6 a.m. on Tuesday, they announced on Monday, citing movements in the international petroleum market as the reason for the rollback.

Local pump prices were on the rise for the past six consecutive weeks brought about by higher imported fuel prices and excise tax.

The Department of Energy said last week that the year-to-date total adjustments increased to P2.30 per liter for gasoline, P3.10 per liter for diesel and P3.20 per liter for kerosene. The said prices are exclusive of the impact of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act, which resulted in an increase on gasoline by P2.97 per liter, diesel by P2.80 per liter and kerosene by P3.336 per liter.

Adjustments on petroleum products are implemented every Tuesday of the week.