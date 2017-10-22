First Czech beer to hit PHL market

THE Czech Republic’s signature beer will soon be available in the Philippines, which is brewed from the picturesque South Bohemian town of Ceske Budejovice, home of one of the best beer brands in the world.

Globally known as Budvar (after its home city with the German name Budweis) and will be marketed locally as Czechvar, the beer is brewed by Budejovicky Budvar, the only state-owned brewery in the Czech Republic, which produced its first batch in 1895 and has yielded some of the successful Czech beverages worldwide.

According to the Czech Embassy in Manila, the establishment of the prominent brewery is a direct result of the long history of brewing in Ceske Budejovice that dates back as far as the 13th century. Not surprising that a mere two years after being brewed for the first time, Budvar beer received a gold medal award at the Stuttgart trade fair, which at that time led exports to Austria, Italy, Egypt and even as far as Japan.

In 1930 the trademark Budvar was registered for the specific type of lager, which became known worldwide as an expression for top-quality beer. Since then, Budvar has been receiving awards from the beer-producers community, such as its latest two gold medals at the 56th Monde Selection, a worldwide competition for quality evaluation of products in 2017.

The official web site of the brewery states, “In 2016 Budweiser Budvar Brewery produced the most beer in its history, the overall volume reaching 1.615 million hectoliters, which is 0.8 percent more than in 2015 (1.602 million hectoliters). The increase in production has had a long-term trend: In 2006 the brewery’s production was 1.151 million hectoliters…. [Since then,] the volume has risen by 40 percent.

Despite the increase in the production volume, maintaining high-quality beer remains the brewery’s priority. [It] is currently exported to more than 70 countries worldwide.

For decades Budvar brewery has been involved in the trademark dispute worldwide with American Budweiser for using the name ‘Budweiser’ for their beer, which led to introduction of Czechvar brand on some world markets. The different name provides an opportunity to serve worldwide markets with the same high-quality beer as in the European markets.

“Czech” clearly indicates the origin of the beer, while “var” is an abbreviation for “pivovar”, which means “brewery” in Czech.

Further, the Embassy said, “There is no question that Czechs and Filipinos share their love for the drink, and the culture of ‘having a beer’ is a main catalyst for many social and family gatherings. Registration of Czechvar in the Philippines is a unique mix of shared culture and increased trade between both countries. The official distributor Sadari F&B Trading Inc. just introduced the first batch in Shangri-La Makati during the celebration of 44th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the V4 countries (Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia). The long lines for the unique and smooth taste led to successful consumption of hundreds of liters, underlined with smiles of satisfied beer drinkers.”

It added, “The recent entry into the [Philippine] market provides an opportunity for the Filipinos not only to taste the real traditional Czech beer but also [for them] to further explore the culture that can be viewed through the lens of traditional crafts and history. It is more than safe to assume that the Czechs know their beer as the Czech Republic tops the per-capita beer-drinking table for 23 consecutive years, with over 140 liters per person.”

Also, it said that, “The aim for high-end beers available in the market is to provide [Filipinos] with new choices in the market and expand their palates. There is no better way to do this than by introducing a high-end, award-winning and traditional beer, such as Czechvar.”