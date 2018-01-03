Firms, groups seek government OK to import rice

The National Food Authority (NFA) said 297 companies and farmers’ organizations have applied for permits to import more than 2 million metric tons (MMT) of rice under the minimum access volume (MAV) scheme.

The NFA, the private firms and farmers’ organizations would purchase some 2.2 MMT of imported rice, nearly triple the 850,200 metric tons (MT) of the country’s MAV for 2017. Imports within MAV are usually slapped a lower tariff.

“The NFA was able to generate P14.8 million from the nonrefundable application fee of P50,000 from each MAV applicant, while P2.4 billion was remitted to the national treasury as advance payment of customs duties made by 156 applicants as of December 15,” the NFA said in a recent statement.

Under Memorandum Circular AO-2017-08-002, which detailed the guidelines for the MAV 2017 importation, rice traders will be allowed to source from countries with a specific quota and from omnibus origin, or other rice-producing countries.

Of the total applicants, 266 private firms and farmers’ organizations want to import 2.028 MMT of rice from Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan and India. The remaining 31 rice traders will buy 171,971 MT from other rice-producing countries.

However, rice traders and farmers’ groups can only import 293,100 MT of rice from Thailand and Vietnam. They can also import 50,000 MT of rice from China, India and Pakistan; 15,000 MT from Australia; and 4,000 MT from El Salvador.

Under the importation guidelines, if the total applied volume under the MAV exceeds the quota, then the NFA will distribute the import allocation on a pro rata basis among the qualified applicants.

Well-milled rice imported under the 2017 MAV program will be slapped a 35-percent tariff, according to the importation guidelines. The quality should also not lower be than 25-percent brokens and/or any special rice variety.

The importation guidelines also indicated that after all importers have filed their letter of intent, the NFA MAV prequalification team will conduct the validation and authentication of all the requirements submitted by the applicants.

The NFA Council, the highest policy-making body of the NFA, has divided the arrival of rice

imports under the 2017 MAV into two phases: from December 20, 2017, until February 28; and June 1 until August 31.

The NFA said the council did this to ensure that the arrival of rice imports will not coincide with the harvest season.