Firms back ‘Boracay Critical Habitat’ proposal  

SEVERAL property owners on Boracay Island in Malay, Aklan, expressed support for the plan to declare portions of the island as “a critical habitat” to boost biodiversity conservation during the rehabilitation of the world-famous tourist destination Boracay Island.

Affirming their support behind the proposed Boracay Critical Habitat during a stakeholders’ forum held at the Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Rescue Center in Quezon City on Wednesday, representatives of at least 10 firms vowed to actively take part in the crafting of a management plan to protect several species of fruit and insect bats, marine turtles and their habitats, and ensure sustainable tourism development on Boracay.

The representatives of the Boracay firms invited to the stakeholders’ forum were from Seven Seas Waterpark and Resort, Alta Vista Boracay, Movenpick Resort and Spa, Shangri-La Boracay, Costa Vista Boracay, Mabuhay Maritime Express and Resort, San Miguel Corp., Boracay Business Administration of Scuba Shops (BBASS), Crimson Resort and Spa, and Boracay Property Holdings.

Asked by Assistant Secretary Daniel Darius, Nicer, Peter Montalban of Boracay Property Holdings Inc.; Myla Orden, legal counsel of Shangri-La Boracay; Allan Santos of Costa Vista; Desiree Gestiada of Seven Seas Waterpark and Resort; Freddie C. Gomez of Crimson Resort and Spa all agreed that the declaration of Boracay as a critical habitat will help improve conservation efforts on Boracay Island.

Orden said Shangri-La Boracay has an ongoing partnership with the Friends of Flying Foxes (FFF), a local conservation group, for the conservation of Boracay. She also expressed support for the effort to conserve the roosting sites of the flying foxes.

“We’ve been supporting conservation efforts and had established a partnership with the Friends of the Flying Foxes,” she said.

Michael A. Martiallano, president of BBASS, asked officials of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) about how it plans to rehabilitate the coastal and marine areas surrounding the island.

“How do they plan to rehabilitate the coral reef and other marine ecosystems?” he said.

The group, which has a total of 43 dive shop-members, supports efforts to rehabilitate Boracay, but want assurance there is a concrete plan that will be implemented during the six-month closure period.

“We are afraid that if they fail to complete the rehabilitation, it may be a reason to extend the closure of Boracay,” Martiallano added.

Ruben T. Fuentes, also a member of BBASS and president of Borago, a travel agency, said the rehabilitation of Boracay will be beneficial to the tourism industry.

“Of course, we support the rehabilitation of Boracay, and the critical habitat designation will be for the good of Boracay,” he said.

The participants to the forum represent firms with properties or establishments within the proposed critical habitat area, which will cover a total area of 750.96 hectares composed of 119.85 hectares of land and 631.107 hectares of marine areas situated in barangays Yapak and Balabag.

Part of the proposed critical habitat is the area where the highest concentration of forest over limestone can be found. They are also the forest that the DENR-BMB team of experts identified as the highest concentration of roosting flying foxes.

Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu who arrived later during the consultation meeting, told reporters at a hastily called news briefing that he will sign the administrative order declaring over 750 hectares, including privately owned lands, as part of the Boracay Critical Habitat within the week.

Cimatu underscored the need to declare certain areas on Boracay as a critical habitat, particularly those near the Shangri-La Boracay and the Puka Shell Beach, to restore Boracay’s ecological integrity.

“I’ve seen the flying foxes. They were asleep because it was morning when we went there. These bats are very sensitive. Even the bats inside caves are no longer able to reproduce because they would not mate when disturbed,” he said.

Stating the reason behind the Boracay Critical Habitat, Cimatu said that, just recently, the DENR’s Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB) sent a team of experts to conduct a rapid assessment on the island from February 28 to March 2, as part of the planning process to save the pollution-challenged island.

“The team found substantial biodiversity presence even with degraded forests and wetlands. A colony of flying foxes, marine turtles, emergent reef communities, and a number of endemic flora and birds still exist on the island,” he said.

“We shall establish the Boracay Island Critical Habitat to protect and conserve the forests and coastal marine areas located in barangays Balabag and Yapak, which serve as habitat of colonies of the flying foxes, the nesting grounds of marine turtles, and the nascent corals sprouting in the reef,” he said.

A follow-up to the first consultation meeting held on Boracay Island on March 26, the stakeholders’ forum held at the DENR-BMB Training Center paved the way for the DENR-BMB to provide details of the proposed Boracay Critical Habitat.

During her presentation, DENR-BMB Director Theresa Mundita S. Lim said the proposal to declare certain areas on Boracay as a critical habitat under Republic Act 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act will help protect and conserve at least three species of flying foxes – the endemic and endangered Golden-crowned flying fox, the Island flying fox and Giant flying fox. The flying foxes, whose population on the island, has been greatly reduced in the last 15 years, are critical in the maintenance and natural regeneration of forests ecosystem on Boracay and in the whole of Panay, Lim said.

Aside from the flying foxes, also called fruit bats, protection for the cave-dwelling insect bats in one of the caves within the proposed critical habitat will be ensured.

“The fruit bats are natural seed dispersers and they are important in ensuring natural regeneration of the forests on the island and mainland Malay and other areas,” Lim said.

Also to be protected with the declaration of the Boracay Critical Habitat are unique beaches like the Puka Shell Beach, nesting marine turtles such as the Hawkbill and Green turtles, and several puka shells like spider shell, Lambis, and Dupella snail.

Other marine fauna found on what Lim describes as relatively pristine waters of Puka Shell Beach are sea stars, sea urchins, butterfly fishes, moon wrasses, zigzag wrasses, damselfishes, and coral colonies.

“The Puka Shell Beach and adjoining reef flats are nesting and foraging habitats of the critically endangered Hawksbill turtle and endangered sea turtle,” Lim said. “It is also important to further conduct scientific studies to further uncover the problems besetting the coastal and marine areas which will require the help and support of expert divers and marine science specialists.

The official said it is also important for the various stakeholders on Boracay to help educate not only the residents but the local and foreign tourists about the importance of every species. She cited the important role of parrotfishes, which can be found on Boracay, in helping corals damaged by bleaching, to naturally recover.

These coral areas that will be declared part of the Boracay Island Critical Habitat, she said, will be protected and become the main source of new recruits that will help other coral areas regenerate quickly and naturally.

DENR-BMB Assistant Director Crisanta Marlene Rodriguez said they expect the cooperation of all stakeholders and will tap experts in marine biology and marine scientist to have the corals around the island restored.

Meanwhile, DENR records showed the island is a regular nesting site for these turtles including the beach areas in Barangay Yapak, including the Puka shell beach, Punta Bunga beach, Banyungan beach, and adjoining Shangrila Resort and Ilig-Iligan beach.